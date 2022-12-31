Read full article on original website
knau.org
James Henderson Jr., former Arizona state senator and US Army veteran, dies at 80
The Navajo Nation Council is honoring the late Arizona state Senator James Henderson Junior. He died in Gallup, New Mexico Friday. Henderson was born in Ganado and served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army until 1968. He was wounded in battle and received a Purple Heart before he was elected...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
iheart.com
Katie Hobbs Laughs When Asked To Support The Constitution During Oath
The Arizona Republicans should use this to drive the narrative that Katie Hobbs isn't a serious person, doesn't care about laws and is flat out dangerously crazy and dumb. She couldn't repeat words said to her face and laughed when she was asked to support the Constitution.
President Nez joins Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham for oath of office to serve second term as Governor of New Mexico
News Release Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending the inaugural celebration for the Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she took the oath of office to serve a second ...
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Lake's warning comes days after the defeated GOP candidate filed an appeal over her failed election lawsuit.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
fox10phoenix.com
Latest on the shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border as Katie Hobbs becomes governor
PHOENIX - In his last act in office, former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey started removing the shipping containers he began placing months ago along the Arizona-Mexico border. The project was supposed to cost taxpayers about $120 million to install and 3,000 containers were to be placed in the border wall gaps – it's a project that is no more.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Navajo Nation’s president-to-be is youngest elected
The president-elect defeated incumbent President Jonathan Nez in November's election.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KTAR.com
Gov. Katie Hobbs opens 1st 100 days with executive order on employment opportunity
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed her first executive order in office after getting sworn in on Monday. The “Protecting Employment Opportunity” order kicked off Hobbs’ “First 100 Days Initiative,” an agenda for her first 100 actions as governor. The order directs the...
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Mayes, a Democrat seen here speaking to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, said part of her motivation to investigate the fake electors stems from what she considers a lack of action from outgoing Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich./Gage Skidmore || Flickr. Kris Mayes plans to investigate the effort by a...
Top 3 must-see Attractions in Arizona
Arizona is a state located in the southwestern region of the United States. It is known for its hot and dry desert climate, as well as its diverse landscape that includes forests, mountains, and canyons. The state is home to a number of iconic natural landmarks, such as the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
nhonews.com
Change Makers: Navajo women business owners take leadership on Navajo Nation Council
Cherilyn Yazzie, owner of Coffee Pot Farms in Dilkon, Arizona and Germaine Simonson, owner of Rocky Ridge Gas + Market in Hard Rock, Arizona are hoping to use their new leadership positions to help Navajo owned small businesses thrive on the Navajo Nation. Both women own businesses in rural areas...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
