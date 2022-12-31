Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros brings back fan favorite white chocolate lavender
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — White chocolate lavender has returned to Dutch Bros by popular demand. “Our customers have shown their love for lavender and requested we specifically bring back white chocolate lavender,” Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros, said in a release. “The calls for it were overwhelming. We’re always so […]
Bakersfield Californian
'In a different world': Bakersfield Smooth Dancers ring in new year through ballroom dance
The dawn of a new year rings in fresh beginnings — but one local group celebrated Saturday night in a decidedly old-fashioned way. Gowns fluttered and twirled as partners danced a waltz or a foxtrot. A live band provided the perfect backdrop for the Bakersfield Smooth Dancers to dance the night away, as they’ve done for decades.
Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday. The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children. Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Bakersfield residents hold out hope McCarthy can win speakership
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tuesday was a historic day in Washington, D.C., where for the first time in exactly a century, the vote for Speaker of the House was not a perfunctory first-ballot formality, but an extended battle between warring factions of the Republican Party. Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, was a number of votes shy of […]
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
Bakersfield Californian
How to make black-eyed peas, collard greens edible
Come New Year’s Day, it’s likely you will find dinner plates piled high with black-eyed peas, collard greens and pork in many Bakersfield homes. "My mother always believed in black-eyed peas," said retired Cal State Bakersfield administrator Penny Lampkins. I still do it. That is a lot of years of black eyes."
Great Castle, well-loved Chinese restaurant, is not closing — not yet
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Maybe you’ve heard the rumors that Bakersfield’s most famous Chinese restaurant is closing. Well – not exactly. Not right away, at least. The owners of Great Castle, founded in September of 1978 by the late Tzu Chun Wang, are suffering the same fate as many mom-and-pop businesses. The business’s third generation […]
Bakersfield Californian
New coalition expects big turnout at MLK event Jan. 14
One of the largest local celebrations of its kind is set for next month as the Bakersfield City School District and various partners prepare to host a free, family-friendly event Jan. 14 honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event, “The Celebration of a King and...
fightsports.tv
MMA Fighter Reported To Be A Victim Of Double-Homicide In Bakersfield
An undefeated MMA fighter is reported to be one of the two individuals killed in the double homicide in Bakersfield on December 24. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two people were found dead in a house near the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue in the early hours of Christmas Eve. A similar investigation stated that the boyfriend of the female homeowner broke into the residence to confront a man and woman.
goldrushcam.com
There Is A Slight Risk Of Excessive Rainfall In The Sierra Nevada Foothills And Kern County Mountains Thursday Into Thursday Night – Includes Mariposa And Madera County
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County mountains Thursday into Thursday night, which could result in localized flooding. Rockslides and mudslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides. Area Forecast...
Bakersfield man runs in Antarctica marathon
If you were to ask a group of runners the ideal place to run a marathon, they most likely wouldn’t say a place where the average temperature is somewhere between negative 10 and negative 60.
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
Major storm bringing in the new year
A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities
Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
Bakersfield Now
Loved ones of man shot on Christmas Eve said his story shouldn't end with that shooting
Family and friends are remembering one of the two men who were killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve morning. Police said Jacob Keanu Campos Malena was an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house and forced his way inside, while Tanner William Marlow was inside with the woman. Police believe both men had guns and shot and killed each other. The investigation into what happened inside the home is still ongoing.
Sinkhole closes road in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of La France Drive between South H street and El Rancho Drive in south Bakersfield has been closed as city crews work to repair damage caused by a sinkhole that opened in the area this morning, according to a social media post by the city. Officials said the closure between South […]
The father of a man shot, killed on Christmas Eve tells his story
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield. Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story. Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial […]
Sinkhole causes closure of a street in south Bakersfield
A portion of a south Bakersfield street has been closed due to a sinkhole opening in the area on Tuesday.
