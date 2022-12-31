Archer girls basketball building momentum heading into region play

SMYRNA, GEORGIA – The Archer girls basketball team hasn’t had a lot to complain about so far this season.

They entered Friday afternoon’s match-up against Woodstock with a 10-2 record and were looking to complete their final showcase event of the season on a high note.

After jumping out to a double-digit lead early in the second quarter, the Tigers rumbled to a 72-48 win with Taniya McGowan and Sanaa Harris both leading the way with 16 points apiece.

The Tigers will now gear up for Region 4-AAAAAAA play that will take up nine out of their last 10 games to finish the season. Two of their remaining nine region games will come against Brookwood, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 7A.

“We still have a lot of room to grow which is good,” Archer head coach Lamar Harris said. “You see those signs of the greatness of what we can be. We’re still chipping away and still chopping wood trying to great. Good is OK, but we want to be great.”

The Tigers were nearly unstoppable in the second quarter Friday afternoon.

They scored 25 of their 72 points in the quarter with seven different players contributing points. Harris scored seven of her 16 points in the second quarter while McGowan scored five.

A Harris three-pointer early in the quarter gave them their first 20-point lead of the game, 35-15 and by halftime, the Tigers held a commanding 44-20 advantage.

Woodstock held strong in the second half against the Tigers and didn’t let the deficit get any uglier. The Tigers led 58-36 at the end of the third and while they struggled to pull away any further, the lead was never in danger.

Harris said they played OK Friday and as a team, he’s still hoping to see his team continue to buy into the system they’re trying to establish at Archer.

“Offensively, we want to be more efficient,” Harris said. “More patient. Defensively, we want to be all-in. Everybody has to be on the same page. So it’s just buying in on both ends, that’s it.”

Of the Tigers’ first 13 games, they have seen some solid competition. They opened the season with a win against No. 25 ranked South Forsyth, lost to No. 13 ranked St. Francis and beat a Danielle Carnegie-less Rockdale County team that is currently ranked No. 8 in the state.

They also played against Hoover (Al.) who is nationally ranked. They lost that game, but Harris said that good things can come from losses, especially early in the season.

“I think we got a chance to see some teams that we needed to see,” Harris said. “We competed. We had a few letdowns and had some players not able to play. But that’s what we needed to see. Now we get an opportunity to see our young girls and give them that experience. To me, a loss is a win if you learn from it. I think we learned and we know what we have. And we definitely know what we’re capable of.”

The Tigers will play their second Region 4 game of the season in one week at home against Parkview.