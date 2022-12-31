ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily

Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles

On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
LINCOLN, NE
Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of something no one thought possible just weeks ago. But here they are, sitting 8-8 with one game left in the regular season, all thanks to exactly how they saw this team winning. Behind another clutch Kenny Pickett performance and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned their season around behind the efforts of their rookie quarterback, star-studded defense and a major contribution from their running back, Najee Harris. For the second time in two NFL seasons, Harris is approaching the yearly milestone all running backs aim to hit -...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Centre Daily

Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview

Heading into Week 18, the Vikings have been eliminated from being the number one seed in the NFC after their loss to Green Bay. However, they can still finish second in their conference with a win and a 49ers loss. The Bears have the second-worst record in football while riding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Injuries to Key Big Men Prove Catastrophic for OKC

Selecting Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was supposed to be the first step in fortifying the Oklahoma City's interior defense. Holmgren, who was heralded for his defensive prowess in high school and college, averaged a whopping 3.7 blocks per game as a freshman. His length, footwork and intelligence give the former five-star recruit plug-and-play ability when he his healthy.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs’ Josh Richardson

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have won seven straight games and have jumped up to fourth-place in the Western Conference. This current winning streak has been done all while the Mavs have been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber due to injury. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right hip...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

A Jersey Guy: College football indestructible

Greg Sankey, the astute commissioner of the Southeastern Conference knew two years ago when Covid-19 was threatening to shut down everything. The message the SEC and Sankey made clear from the start was that even if the SEC had to play by itself, there WOULD be a college football season in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE

