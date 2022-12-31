Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Centre Daily
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles
On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
Centre Daily
Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special
BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of something no one thought possible just weeks ago. But here they are, sitting 8-8 with one game left in the regular season, all thanks to exactly how they saw this team winning. Behind another clutch Kenny Pickett performance and a...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Troy Brown Jr. Sends Hilarious and Informative Message To NBA Announcers
Following the conclusion of your Los Angeles Lakers' much-needed 121-115 victory against the Charlotte Hornets last night, small forward Troy Brown Jr. (elevated to starter with the continued injury absence of Lonnie Walker IV) took to the internet to let the Charlotte announcing crew know that, well, he heard them:
Centre Daily
Steelers RB Najee Harris Quietly Approaching 1,000-Yard Milestone
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned their season around behind the efforts of their rookie quarterback, star-studded defense and a major contribution from their running back, Najee Harris. For the second time in two NFL seasons, Harris is approaching the yearly milestone all running backs aim to hit -...
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos ‘Big Swing’ to Hire Coach
FRISCO - It merited a celebration a year ago as a Dallas Cowboys coup when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel, quit interviewing for a 2022 head coach job, and opted to stay another year at The Star. Among the reasons then? Owner Jerry Jones’ wallet.
Centre Daily
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse. Outside of that, the Seminoles have...
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Centre Daily
Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview
Heading into Week 18, the Vikings have been eliminated from being the number one seed in the NFC after their loss to Green Bay. However, they can still finish second in their conference with a win and a 49ers loss. The Bears have the second-worst record in football while riding...
Centre Daily
Injuries to Key Big Men Prove Catastrophic for OKC
Selecting Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was supposed to be the first step in fortifying the Oklahoma City's interior defense. Holmgren, who was heralded for his defensive prowess in high school and college, averaged a whopping 3.7 blocks per game as a freshman. His length, footwork and intelligence give the former five-star recruit plug-and-play ability when he his healthy.
Centre Daily
Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have won seven straight games and have jumped up to fourth-place in the Western Conference. This current winning streak has been done all while the Mavs have been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber due to injury. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right hip...
Centre Daily
A Jersey Guy: College football indestructible
Greg Sankey, the astute commissioner of the Southeastern Conference knew two years ago when Covid-19 was threatening to shut down everything. The message the SEC and Sankey made clear from the start was that even if the SEC had to play by itself, there WOULD be a college football season in 2020.
Comments / 0