Houston, TX

Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson’s Struggles

On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.
DENVER, CO
Meltdown in Motown for Bears in 41-10 Loss

View the original article to see embedded media. All week the Bears said they wanted to see how they measured up in a playoff atmosphere. The Detroit Lions on Sunday played like it was a playoff atmosphere and the Bears played like a team that just set a franchise record for consecutive defeats, at nine straight.
CHICAGO, IL
Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of something no one thought possible just weeks ago. But here they are, sitting 8-8 with one game left in the regular season, all thanks to exactly how they saw this team winning. Behind another clutch Kenny Pickett performance and a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
PITTSBURGH, PA
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Simply Don’t Have Look of A Contender

BALTIMORE — The Ravens didn’t look like a playoff team on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers narrowly edged the Ravens 16-13 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Baltimore has already clinched the playoffs but looked to defeat Pittsburgh to keep pace with Cincinnati for the AFC North title.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
AUSTIN, TX
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Nelson, Linebacker, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB. By Aaron Wilson Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More. Several Houston Texans players are former teammates of injured...
LINCOLN, NE
How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
MIAMI, FL
Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance. The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night. On Tuesday, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals, the league announced in a statement. The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition, and gave no update on when the game...
CINCINNATI, OH
Dan Campbell Reacts to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

The NFL world is still in shock regarding the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. After being hit by Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up briefly, before suddenly collapsing. After being administered CPR by medical personnel for several...
CINCINNATI, OH

