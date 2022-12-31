ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
AUSTIN, TX
Centre Daily

Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury

After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals, the league announced in a statement. The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition, and gave no update on when the game...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics

PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Reacts to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

The NFL world is still in shock regarding the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. After being hit by Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up briefly, before suddenly collapsing. After being administered CPR by medical personnel for several...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance. The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night. On Tuesday, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Centre Daily

Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...

