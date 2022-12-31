Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Centre Daily
Texans Cancel Practice After Damar Hamlin Injury; Ex Teammates ‘Praying’ For Bills DB
HOUSTON -- There are a lot of heavy hearts around the NFL with serious concern expressed for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlinin the wake of his hospitalization stemming from a scary collision Monday night with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that Hamlin...
Centre Daily
Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround. Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.
Centre Daily
3 NFL teams look for rare trip from 2-6 to playoffs
Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longhorns
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Network analyst David Carr took to the airwaves Monday night to defend his brother Derek just days after the Raiders announced he would be benched for the rest of the season. David Carr, a...
Centre Daily
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Centre Daily
Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin Injury
After a lengthy delay following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL has decided to suspend Monday night’s game between Buffalo and the Bengals, the league announced in a statement. The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition, and gave no update on when the game...
Centre Daily
Ron Cook: Steelers’ young core is silencing critics
PITTSBURGH — When the Steelers were seemingly hopeless and helpless at 2-6 heading into their bye week, Mike Tomlin was criticized for everything. There's a shock, right? Tomlin was roasted for his choice of offensive coordinator. His choice of offensive line coach. The team's play calling. The disappointing play of his defense, highest-paid in the NFL and one he had promised would be "dominant." His failure to build a quality team with Kevin Colbert through the draft and free agency.
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Reacts to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest
The NFL world is still in shock regarding the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. After being hit by Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up briefly, before suddenly collapsing. After being administered CPR by medical personnel for several...
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Family: ‘Love & Support’ from Bills & NFL
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and left the field by ambulance. The NFL made the move with respect to Hamlin, his family, and the Bills and Bengals collectively, by not continuing to play football Monday night. On Tuesday, the...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Harbaugh: ‘It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going’ for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons’ Cowboys’ Goodbye to ‘Simba’
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving...
