Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston's seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of...
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire's 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and dismantle barriers to opportunities for all of the state's citizens. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted...
Beshear to welcome Biden, give State of Commonwealth speech
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear will welcome President Joe Biden to Kentucky and join the president as he speaks in Covington before returning to Frankfort to give his State of the Commonwealth address. Biden plans to speak in Covington on Wednesday about his economic plan for rebuilding...
County declares emergency over underground landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (AP) — A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
Man with knife is fatally shot by Southern California police
REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife early Sunday, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Redlands, the city's police department said in a Facebook post. A 911 caller reported a...
Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state...
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Oakland ruling weakens transparency law. An Oakland County judge ruled in a case against the Rochester Community Schools that public school teachers aren’t covered by the state’s disclosure laws. It’s an absurd determination that, if allowed to stand, has the potential to shield vast amounts of public information from view.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. December 27, 2022. In Ohio, if you’re not cynical, you’re not paying attention. The latest example of politics we cannot be proud of is supplied by an Associated Press report (“Gambling interests gave GOP group behind pro-DeWine PACs $1M,” toledoblade.com, Dec. 21) on the connection between contributions to the Republican Governors Association from gambling interests and RGA spending on the re-election campaign of Gov. Mike DeWine.
California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican...
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
Plane with 4 aboard lands on Southern California highway
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing Monday morning on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino...
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. December 30, 2022. Editorial: It should be law that you’re told about referendums proposals’ pros and cons. Are you really getting that information? Sometimes yes, often no -- but what if there were rules about that?. The last time you voted on a referendum,...
Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky resumed their push Tuesday to continue cutting the state's individual income tax rate, as they convened for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor. Legislation aimed...
