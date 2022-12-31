Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
fox2detroit.com
Warren shooting suspect out on personal bond • Man kills cousins, then self DPD says • Makeshift noose found
(NEWS HIT) - Warren Police said a suspect who was out on a person bond was responsible for a shootout with police on Monday. According to Warren Police, the New Year began with a police chase and crash before erupting into gunfire between a suspect and officers in Warren. Warren...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit
Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
Detroit’s underground dance venue The Salon calls it quits, and other local music news
Also: Why you need to hear avant-garde jazz supergroup Black Hand Side
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Cars flooded in Hurricane Ian end up in Detroit for salvaging parts
Flooded high-end luxury cars from Hurricane Ian are making their way to Detroit, but these particular vehicles aren't exactly flooding the market for used cars.
Tv20detroit.com
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
allnurses.com
University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites
I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Small children rescued from burning home by cousin driving by, on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three young children were rescued from a burning house on Detroit's east side - helped by their cousin who was passing by at the time. It was a frightening scene on Syracuse street Tuesday morning. The family's father was at work and the mother was outside screaming for help with three young children inside.
detroitisit.com
So, You Think You Know Detroit?
On July 24, 1701, a French explorer and nobleman by the name of Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac founded Detroit. The word Detroit is French for “strait,” and the French called the river “le détroit du Lac Érié,” meaning “the strait of Lake Erie.”
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
2 brothers fatally shot by cousin who then tuned gun on himself, Detroit police say
Two brothers are dead after they were shot by their cousin, who then killed himself, following a family argument on Monday afternoon, Detroit police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
Comments / 0