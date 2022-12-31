ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
DETROIT, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
detroitisit.com

So, You Think You Know Detroit?

On July 24, 1701, a French explorer and nobleman by the name of Antoine de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac founded Detroit. The word Detroit is French for “strait,” and the French called the river “le détroit du Lac Érié,” meaning “the strait of Lake Erie.”
DETROIT, MI
South Dakota Searchlight

As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say

The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

