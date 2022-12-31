ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven boys retain Lake Michigan Cup with big first half against St. Francis

By KYLE TURK Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — There are momentum swings, and then there's Friday's first half between Grand Haven boys basketball and visiting Traverse City St. Francis.

The Gladiators are projected to play out their season as one of the top teams in Division 3, and they stormed out to a 7-3 lead in the opening minutes of their game against the Buccaneers.

The Cadillac High School basketball team will have a game with Mount Pleasant High School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
The Renaissance High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on January 02, 2023, 12:15:00.
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
Grand Haven, MI
