CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
’No. Midrange. Jumpers.’ How One Mid-Major Has Stayed Ahead of the Curve
Florida Gulf Coast bombed threes long before ‘Moreyball.’ So, what’s a cutting-edge coach to do when everyone else catches up?
CBS Sports
College basketball's top 20 transfers: Illinois' Terrence Shannon leads rankings of players at new schools
Nearly 2,000 -- yes, 2,000! -- Division I basketball players hit the transfer portal last offseason. The mass exits and entrances across the country meant there was of course bound to be some players left in tricky spots, yet many have clicked right in with their new homes and are producing at a high level.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday
Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dalton Risner: Moves to injured reserve
The Broncos placed Risner (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Risner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what has since been identified as a strained UCL in his left elbow. While Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the 312-pounder's transition to the team's injured reserve essentially ends his 2022-23 campaign premature. Luke Wattenberg is now in line to start at left guard in the Broncos' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores twice in overtime loss
Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres. Ovechkin's elite scoring ability was on full display Tuesday, netting a pair of goals with long-range wrist shots. Ovechkin has scored in three straight contests while tallying eight goals in his last five games. The 37-year-old winger has shown no signs of slowing down, with 28 goals and 19 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Austin Schlottmann: Has fibula fracture
Schlottmann sustained a broken fibula during Sunday's loss at Green Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Schlottmann was carted off the field in the first quarter and eventually was ruled out with what was termed an ankle injury at the time. With some clarity surrounding its severity, he seems destined to miss Week 18 and likely time beyond that. The Vikings have a question mark at center, as regular starter Garrett Bradbury (back) has missed the past four games.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Disappointing numbers in blowout
Lawrence completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and one interception against Houston on Sunday. Whether it was just an off day for Lawrence or maybe a vanilla game plan in a meaningless contest isn't clear, but the otherwise surging second-year quarterback presumably hoped to produce more with his playing time Sunday. Then again, the Jaguars won 31-3, so any lack of urgency from Lawrence and/or the Jacksonville playcalling would make sense. There will be a higher cost if Lawrence is similarly sluggish against the Titans in Week 18, but with the division on the line, the Jaguars will at least use their full bag of tricks, unlike against the Texans.
