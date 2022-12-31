Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in Friday evening's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and the Mega number is 7.

The estimated jackpot is $685 million.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.