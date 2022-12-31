Read full article on original website
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Wave 3
24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday. According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called...
LMPD: Woman killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a woman suffering from a...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating three homicides in first two days of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in just the first two days of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year...
Activist calls for people to 'live in peace with our neighbors' after deadly start to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only two days into the new year, and community activists are calling on the public for help as Louisville Metro Police detectives investigate three homicides in three different neighborhoods. "Anytime you have that senseless violence on top of each other over and over, it's difficult on...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Valley Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads as family pleads for answers in deadly Henryville shooting
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
hot96.com
EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring
A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police said Tisby...
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
Wave 3
Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
Video shows Dejaune Anderson, Dawn Coleman with police a month before Cairo Jordan is found in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New video shows the woman accused of killing Cairo Jordan, the little boy found in a suitcase, in the hands of law enforcement one month before he was found. Indiana State Police announced Dawn Coleman's arrest in October. She was charged with aiding in Jordan's murder.
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
Wave 3
Austin Elementary School kidnapping defendant faces more than a decade in prison
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - New details revealed a 34-year-old woman charged with kidnapping an eight-year-old from a southern Indiana elementary school had tried to take another student moments before. Brittany Hurtt did not appear Tuesday in court in person, instead by zoom from the Scott County Jail for her initial...
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
Operation Return Home issued for 29-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" and listed her as an endangered...
