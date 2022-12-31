ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

24-year-old identified in homicide near Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed near Shelby Park Monday. According to the release, Dorion Tisby, 24, was the victim who was shot in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday, Louisville officers were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a woman suffering from a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating three homicides in first two days of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in just the first two days of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Valley Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, near Third Street Road, around 4:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hot96.com

EPD Arrests Man Believed To Be Part Of Theft Ring

A Louisville, Kentucky man, thought to be involved with a theft ring, was caught allegedly stealing diesel fuel from an Evansville gas station Sunday night. An employee called 9-1-1 to report that the Ford F-350 truck involved in many of the thefts, had returned. 31 year old Lazaro Gonzalez was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot in Shelby Park neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was injured a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning has died, police say. Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Officers on scene found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Operation Return Home issued for 29-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Louisville is missing and possibly in danger. Deanna Wagner, 29, was last seen at 2nd Street and Broadway at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" and listed her as an endangered...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy