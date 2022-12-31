It’s been more than a half year since the undefeated state champion Aspen Skiers basketball team scattered following the high school’s graduation ceremony in May. The 10 seniors all went on different paths, with only two — Braden and Shae Korpela — moving on to the next level to continue playing competitive basketball. What took years of teambuilding and hard work was gone overnight.

ASPEN, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO