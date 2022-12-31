Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

CARLISLE - The two-hour bus ride didn’t seem to affect State College Tuesday as the Little Lions defeated Carlisle, 60-40, in the prime time Commonwealth matchup. “I think we played really well,” State College’s Ryan Perks told PennLive. “We came out slow, but we responded well. Big run in the third quarter, and I thought we played good tonight.

