ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ryan Perks leads the way as State College bounces Carlisle, 60-40

CARLISLE - The two-hour bus ride didn’t seem to affect State College Tuesday as the Little Lions defeated Carlisle, 60-40, in the prime time Commonwealth matchup. “I think we played really well,” State College’s Ryan Perks told PennLive. “We came out slow, but we responded well. Big run in the third quarter, and I thought we played good tonight.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy