Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

Alex Dorta, Eli Becker lead Palmyra boys basketball past Cedar Cliff in Keystone Division clash
The Palmyra boys basketball team overcame a four-point fourth quarter deficit and prevailed over Cedar Cliff, 49-47, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division contest. The game was close throughout with Palmyra holding a slim halftime lead and then rallying to move ahead by three points with 1:29 to play. Alex...
Keira Pryor, Slayden Fisher lead Waynesboro girls basketball past Gettysburg in Colonial Division matchup
Keira Pryer netted 12 points and Slayden FIsher added 10 more as the Waynesboro girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 44-35, Tuesday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division matchup.
Cassidy Sadler’s 16 points steers Northern past Colonial Division foe West Perry
Cassidy Sadler and Addison Place helped set the early tone and Northern pulled away from West Perry with an explosive third quarter Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial girls basketball match in Dillsburg. The Polar Bears notched a 61-33 victory as Sadler banked six of her game-high 16 points in the...
Jaylon Bean pours in 33 points to lead Waynesboro boys basketball past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
Jaylon Bean poured in a game-high 33 points to pace the Waynesboro boys basketball team past Gettysburg, 69-44, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Tanyon Shaull added 14 points and Michael Young another 10 for the Indians, who moved to 10-1 on the season and 4-0 in divisional play.
Trinity girls basketball defeats Camp Hill in Capital Division tilt
The Trinity girls basketball team placed 12 players on the scoresheet en route to a 54-32 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Camp Hill Thursday night. Mandy Roman and KK Stair led the Shamrocks offense with 10 points each. Trinity moves to 5-4 while Camp Hill fell to 1-7.
Mechanicsburg girls basketball takes down Hershey in Keystone Division clash
The Mechanicsburg girls basketball team opened an early lead and never looked back en route to a 55-21 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Hershey Tuesday night. The Wildcats improve to 9-2 on the season. Hershey is 0-10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has never been more important....
Altoona girls hoops takes down Cumberland Valley despite Jill Jekot’s 31 points
The Altoona girls basketball team opened up a close game in the second half and posted a 51-41 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Cumberland Valley. The Mountain Lions led 21-17 at the half and widened that advantage to 40-33 after three quarters. CV’s Jill Jekot was the game’s high scorer...
Greencastle-Antrim boys basketball tops Big Spring in Colonial Division tilt despite Jake Knouse’s 32 points
The Greencastle-Antrim boys basketball team placed three players in double figures in a high-scoring affair and took down a 71-46 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division decision over Big Spring Tuesday night. Eli Sterling (17), Adam Hurst (16) and Conner Wright (15) led the way for GA, who moved to 6-3 overall...
Sophia Formica’s 15 points pace Bishop McDevitt girls basketball to win over Boiling Springs
Sophia Formica threw down 15 points to lead the Bishop McDevitt girls basketball team to a 42-34 Mid-Penn Conference crossover game Tuesday night. Maya Dickerson added 9 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 5-1 on the season. Molly Kimmel was the high scorer for Boiling Springs with 10 points.
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
CD East scores Commonwealth Division victory over Chambersburg behind Nyilah Luckett’s 20 points
The CD East girls basketball team defeated Chambersburg, 36-33, in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game Tuesday night. CD East was led by Nyilah Luckett, who poured in 20 points and got help from Janiyah Jackson, who added 5 points. CD East improves to 2-5 whole Chambersburg falls to...
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
Cumberland Valley boys basketball remains unbeaten with Commonwealth win over Altoona
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team remained unbeaten Tuesday night, defeating Altoona 60-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth game. Cumberland Valley is 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the Commonwealth Division.
Jayla Koser’s 15 points pace Middletown girls basketball to Capital Division win over Steel-High
Jayla Koser scored 15 points to pace the Middletown girls basketball team to a 65-16 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Steel-High Tuesday night. Middletown (9-3) zoomed out to an early lead and never looked back. Addie Huber and Peyton Attivo chipped in with 13 points each for the Blue Raiders. Steel-High fell to 0-5.
Haley Noblit and Rylee Henson lead Greencastle girls hoops to emphatic victory over Big Spring
Greencastle set the tone early and never looked back as the Blue Devils cruised to a 58-19 Mid-Penn Colonial victory against Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 35-10 by the intermission. Haley Noblit led the Blue Devils with 16 points and 5 steals. Teammate Rylee Henson accounted for 14...
Ryan Perks leads the way as State College bounces Carlisle, 60-40
CARLISLE - The two-hour bus ride didn’t seem to affect State College Tuesday as the Little Lions defeated Carlisle, 60-40, in the prime time Commonwealth matchup. “I think we played really well,” State College’s Ryan Perks told PennLive. “We came out slow, but we responded well. Big run in the third quarter, and I thought we played good tonight.
Waid Gainer, Judan Miller pace Halifax in decisive 66-34 victory over Line Mountain
Halifax picked up a convincing 66-34 victory against Line Mountain Tuesday. Waid Gainer and Judah Miller combined for 27 points to pace the Wildcats. Gainer led the way with 15 points, while Miller netted 12 points in the blowout. Gage Sturm and Liam Himmelberger chipped in 9 points apiece. Bryce...
Mifflin County girls hoops holds off late Lower Dauphin rally to post 2-point Keystone Division win
The Mifflin County girls basketball team held off a second half rally from Lower Dauphin and posted a 36-35 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory Tuesday night. The Huskies held a 27-14 halftime edge at halftime behind 13 points from Marissa Gingrich. The Falcons came storming back in the final 16...
Andrew Bream’s strong performance powers Northern boys basketball past West Perry 53-37
Northern jumped out to an early lead and never faltered en route to a 53-37 divisional victory against West Perry Tuesday. The Polar Bears led 29-14 by halftime and didn’t let the Mustang claw back into contention. Andrew Bream’s 14-point outing powered the Polar Bears offensively. Teammate Nate Anderson...
