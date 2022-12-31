Effective: 2023-01-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake County. For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas south of Silver Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of Bly, Paisley, Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview and Summer Lake as well as portions of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO