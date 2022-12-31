Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Quitman, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST/1100 AM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Clay; Quitman; Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Henry, northwestern Clay, western Randolph and Quitman Counties through 730 AM EST/630 AM CST/ At 641 AM EST/541 AM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Lumpkin to near Blue Springs State Park. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, Georgetown, Walter F. George Lock And Dam, Wire Bridge, Walter F George Lake, Bonapartes Retreat, Edwin, Standleys Store, Watson Crossroads, Scottsboro Crossroads, Double Bridges, Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Thomas Mill Creek, Hatcher, Morris, Jones Crossing and Bethel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar, Monroe, Talbot, Upson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central and west central Georgia. Target Area: Lamar; Monroe; Talbot; Upson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Monroe, Upson, northwestern Crawford, northeastern Talbot, north central Taylor and southern Lamar Counties through 715 AM EST At 647 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Lincoln Park, or near Thomaston, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, pea sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and increased chance of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...While winds should result in minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects, this storm has also exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Locations impacted include Thomaston, Barnesville, Yatesville, Culloden, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park, The Rock, Redbone Crossroads, Russellville, Brent, Musella, Sprewell Bluff State Park, Redbone, Logtown, Sunnyside, Salem, Prattsburg, Hannahs Mill, Big Lazer Creek Wma and Carsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CST FOR DALE...SOUTHERN HENRY AND EAST CENTRAL COFFEE COUNTIES At 614 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abbeville to near Daleville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Headland, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hunt Field, Waterford, Hooper Stage Field, Gerald, Ewell, Dale County Lake and Skipperville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Marion, Muscogee, Stewart by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for west central Georgia. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee; Stewart Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of northern Marion, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, central Stewart, southwestern Talbot and west central Taylor Counties through 700 AM EST At 632 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Baughville to Omaha, and moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Junction City, Geneva, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, Brantley, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Jamestown/south Fort Benning, Renfroe, Oakland, Manta, Zellobee, Omaha, Sanford, Howard, Eelbeck/West Fort Benning, Benning Hills and Benning Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Marion, Schley, Stewart, Taylor, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central and west central Georgia. Target Area: Crawford; Marion; Schley; Stewart; Taylor; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marion, eastern Stewart, Webster, central Crawford, Schley and Taylor Counties through 730 AM EST At 704 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Wesley Church to Westville, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lumpkin, Buena Vista, Butler, Ellaville, Roberta, Preston, Richland, Reynolds, Weston, Putnam, Brantley, Seminole, Murrays Crossroads, Westville, Rupert, Brooklyn, Zellobee, Leveretts, Troutman and Howard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 06:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CST FOR DALE...SOUTHERN HENRY AND EAST CENTRAL COFFEE COUNTIES At 614 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abbeville to near Daleville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Headland, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hunt Field, Waterford, Hooper Stage Field, Gerald, Ewell, Dale County Lake and Skipperville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Dale, southeastern Coffee, Geneva and western Houston Counties through 630 AM CST At 549 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Enterprise to 8 miles south of Samson. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Dothan, Geneva, Enterprise, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Slocomb, Samson, Webb, Kinsey, Malvern, Rehobeth, Clayhatchee, Coffee Springs, Black, Kellys Crossroads, Central City, Logan Field Municipal A/P and Merritts Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Dale, Geneva by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 05:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dale; Geneva FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Coffee, Dale and Geneva. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 535 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Kinston, Woodland Grove Church, Camp Humming Hills, Richburg, Mixons Crossroads, Arcus, Wise Mill, Clintonville, Lowry Mill, Tabernacle, Victoria, Carl Folsom A/p, Camp Alaflo Bsa and Turner Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Coffee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coffee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Alabama, including the following counties, Coffee, Dale and Geneva. * WHEN...Until 845 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 535 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elba, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, New Brockton, Ariton, Lee, Kinston, Woodland Grove Church, Camp Humming Hills, Richburg, Mixons Crossroads, Arcus, Wise Mill, Clintonville, Lowry Mill, Tabernacle, Victoria, Carl Folsom A/p, Camp Alaflo Bsa and Turner Crossroads. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Bullock, Macon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bullock; Macon The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Bullock County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama * Until 345 PM CST. * At 254 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Franklin Field, or 7 miles northwest of Union Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Davisville, Society Hill, Creek Stand, Warriorstand and Fort Davis. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Bullock; Chambers; Chilton; Clay; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Jefferson; Lowndes; Macon; Montgomery; Perry; Randolph; Shelby; Talladega; Tallapoosa FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, Talladega and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Lingering rainfall this morning will lead to additional flood concerns within low-lying or poor drainage areas. The flood threat will slowly lessen as rainfall comes to an end through noon today. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0