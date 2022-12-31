Effective: 2023-01-04 03:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for west central Georgia. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Marion; Muscogee; Stewart Strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain will impact portions of northern Marion, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, central Stewart, southwestern Talbot and west central Taylor Counties through 700 AM EST At 632 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Baughville to Omaha, and moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Cusseta, Junction City, Geneva, North Fort Benning, Upatoi, Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld, Brantley, Juniper, Vista Terrace, Jamestown/south Fort Benning, Renfroe, Oakland, Manta, Zellobee, Omaha, Sanford, Howard, Eelbeck/West Fort Benning, Benning Hills and Benning Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

