Deadly officer-involved shooting investigation in Ridgecrest
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE: (JAN. 3 8:00 a.m.) The Kern County Sheriff's Office said the "Critical Incident" was a deadly officer-involved shooting. Officials said on January 3rd, at around 2:25 a.m., they received a call to the 300 block of Sahara Drive near, La Mirage Lane, about a suicidal adult man armed with a gun.
Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead after a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Ridgecrest police officers and a suicidal man armed with a firearm, according to a release from KCSO. Around 2:25 a.m., KCSO Ridgecrest substation deputies responded to assist the Ridgecrest Police Department on a call involving a suicidal man […]
East Bakersfield business robbed a day after being set on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jaw-dropping video obtained by Eyewitness News revealed two people setting fire to a business on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. The two suspects poured what appeared to be gasoline onto the side of the building and then lit it on fire, but what happened next was not planned.
BPD investigating Christmas Eve sports bar stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing at a sports bar in southwest Bakersfield on Christmas Eve. According to the police department, the incident happened at about 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Sports and Spirits Bar on Ming […]
BPD searching for car allegedly involved in burglary
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a car suspected to be involved in a house burglary. Bakersfield police said the theft happened on Monday, December 5, 2022, at around 4:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Spruce Street. The...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park
An officer-involved shooting took place in Ridgecrest near Leroy Jackson Park on Tue, Jan 3. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of La Mirage Lane and Sahara Drive.
Woman shot multiple times in East Bakersfield during domestic violence incident
A woman is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot during a domestic violence incident in East Bakersfield on Sun, Jan 1.
1 arrest after fight, shooting at Porterville home
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fight that led to a shooting inside a Porterville home on Sunday ended with one arrest – and the discovery of psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal marijuana grow operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home in the sub-100 block of East Mountain […]
$1M in drilling equipment stolen from pickup: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drilling equipment worth $1 million was reported stolen from a pickup in southwest Bakersfield last month. The tools were removed the night of Dec. 3 from a pickup parked on Wenham Drive, west of Gosford Road and north of White Lane, according to a report filed by Bakersfield police. The pickup’s […]
2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
Pedestrian killed in collision on Hwy. 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed Tuesday night on Hwy 178 after being hit by a driver. Officers were called to westbound 178 near Union Avenue just before 6:00 pm for a crash involving a pedestrian and a driver. When they arrived...
Tehachapi woman accused of nearly severing husband’s ear: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman is accused of using a kitchen knife to nearly sever her husband’s left ear and slice him along his jawline, according to a report. Molly Jo Rockey, 36, has pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing […]
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
Man wounded in Oildale shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon in Oildale, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency responders were called to China Grade Loop just west of Manor Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a man […]
11 drivers arrested during maximum enforcement period
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol of Bakersfield released the number of drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI during the CHP maximum enforcement period. During the maximum enforcement period, from Dec., 30 2022 to Monday, 11 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP. Officials said there were […]
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
Apparent arson captured on security video, arson continues into 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Another year, another fire: The scourge of 2022 is still with us in 2023. This new year dawned with a vacant home near Jefferson Park turned to a smoldering pile of ruins. The converted triplex across the street from Jefferson School went up in flames New Year’s Eve, driving next door […]
Authorities still searching for suspects in 12-year-old's murder
The investigation continues into the shooting death of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander. Alexander was killed outside an apartment complex near L Street and 10th Street in May 2021.
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire
The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.
2 arrested, 1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded […]
