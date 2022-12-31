ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.399M, This Residence in Rochester, MI Enchants With Lush Landscaping and Marvelous Old-World Craftsmanship

The Residence in Rochester is a luxurious home with over-the-top attention to detail and opulent finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 255 Camelot Way, Rochester, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Janine E Grillo – KW Domain – (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. - A dog was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after it fell through ice Saturday. The rescue occurred near Grayhaven Island in Detroit. Officials kept the dog warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. Pictures of the rescue can be viewed below:
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool

When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago

DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982. According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI

