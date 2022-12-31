Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
Weather service tempers metro Detroit forecast, which had called for record highs
So long winter, hello spring? Not so fast. The National Weather Service said Monday to expect a spate of milder weather to start this week, buoyed by a warm front moving through southeast Michigan. On Monday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority simultaneously issued an alert about the possibility of heavy rain and its...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.399M, This Residence in Rochester, MI Enchants With Lush Landscaping and Marvelous Old-World Craftsmanship
The Residence in Rochester is a luxurious home with over-the-top attention to detail and opulent finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 255 Camelot Way, Rochester, Michigan; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Janine E Grillo – KW Domain – (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Rochester.
Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
UpNorthLive.com
PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - A dog was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after it fell through ice Saturday. The rescue occurred near Grayhaven Island in Detroit. Officials kept the dog warm until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. Pictures of the rescue can be viewed below:
Authorities block two lanes on SB Woodward in response to condo fire in Bloomfield Hills
Authorities warned traffic will be slow moving along Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills as crews work to control a fire that broke out at a condominium late Friday morning.
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
MetroTimes
This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool
When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit! Here are the babies born first at DMC, Corewell and Ascension ...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man drunkenly fires shots into neighbor’s siding in Port Huron, officials say -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Port Huron man with 20 guns, 4 homemade silencers fires shots into neighbor’s siding, ATF says. Police said they found 20 guns and four...
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman who vanished from Last Chance Bar in Detroit was last seen 41 years ago
DETROIT – This year marks 41 years since Suzanne Pry was last seen. She was last seen at the Last Chance Bar on 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit sometime in 1982. According to reports, her car was found abandoned at the bar, packed with her belongings, including her purse. The exact date she disappeared is unclear.
MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide
(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Comments / 1