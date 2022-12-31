ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Woman says Gervonta Davis didn't harm her after boxer's domestic violence arrest

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The mother of boxer Gervonta Davis' daughter posted a statement Friday saying he did not hurt her after his arrest for alleged domestic violence earlier this week.

Davis had been facing a misdemeanor charge of battery causing bodily harm after an incident Tuesday in which he allegedly hit the woman with "a closed hand type slap," leaving her with a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip. She reportedly called 911 seeking help, the audio of which was obtained by ESPN:

"Please help me; I need help, please. I'm trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and attacked me ... He's going to kill me."

Moments later, the call ended. She reconnected with police 50 seconds afterward, crying, and said, "I need to go. I'm in danger right now."

Three days later, she posted the following message to Instagram, claiming both she and Davis were at fault, the call to 911 was unnecessary and Davis had not harmed her or their daughter. She said they would be seeking counseling:

"These past few days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved. I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public.

"The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument. While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter.

"Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us."

The woman's attorney reportedly confirmed her identity on Instagram to ESPN.

Davis was released Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $1,000. Soon after, he posted a tweet claiming he never laid hands his daughter or her mother. The tweet has since been deleted.

Around the same time the woman posted her statement, Davis Indicated his fight against Hector Luis Garcia was still scheduled to take place on Jan. 7, as part a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event on Showtime. It's unclear if that means the event's organizers have given the all-clear of if Davis is expressing his own hopes.

This incident was far from Davis' first legal issue, and far from the first time he's had charges dropped after an arrest for assault. He was arrested for aggravated assault in 2017, with the charges later dropped. He was also arrested in 2018 for getting into a fight in Washington, D.C., with an unclear resolution. In 2020, he was arrested for alleged domestic violence against a former girlfriend, with the case eventually discharged.

Later in 2020, Davis was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and accused of fleeing the scene. He is set to go to trial on Feb. 16, 2023 after a plea deal stemming from the hit-and-run arrest was rejected in September. He faces 14 misdemeanor charges from the incident, each of which carry a potential jail sentence of one year.

