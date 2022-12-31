Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility
KRQE News 13
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
KRQE News 13
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
Warrant out for Lotaburger murder accomplice
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest. Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in […]
KRQE News 13
Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
KOAT 7
Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
Driver slams through Old Town school fence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car […]
krwg.org
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
KRQE News 13
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
Belen New Year’s vandals cause nearly $1,000 in damage
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood in Belen was hit by vandals during New Year celebrations. The vandalism was all caught on camera. One Belen homeowner says she had just finished celebrating New Year’s with her family when a neighbor came knocking on her door with terrible news. “At about 12:40, my neighbors knocked on my door […]
rrobserver.com
High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism
Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
Albuquerque man makes plea in deadly shooting case
There is no word on when the accused man will be back in court.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the […]
KRQE News 13
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
KRQE News 13
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old's death involving APD was avoidable
