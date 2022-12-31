Hitman 3 will become Hitman: World of Assassination, according to the game’s developer and publisher IO Interactive. In an announcement on their Twitter account, as well as a blog post on their official website, IO Interactive is rebranding Hitman 3. On their website, they mentioned that on January 26, 2023, Hitman 3 will become “Hitman […] The post Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination, includes first two games appeared first on ClutchPoints.

11 HOURS AGO