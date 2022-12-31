Read full article on original website
Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination, includes first two games
Hitman 3 will become Hitman: World of Assassination, according to the game’s developer and publisher IO Interactive. In an announcement on their Twitter account, as well as a blog post on their official website, IO Interactive is rebranding Hitman 3. On their website, they mentioned that on January 26, 2023, Hitman 3 will become “Hitman […] The post Hitman 3 becomes World of Assassination, includes first two games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Microsoft Game Pass to lose five games this January
Games don’t permanently stay on the Xbox Game Pass service, with games coming and going regularly. This January is no exception, as five games will be making an exit from the Game Pass this month. Microsoft has not yet officially announced which games are leaving. However, the official Xbox...
WOTC cancels at least five video game projects
The Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast (WOTC), owner of the iconic tabletop and role-playing games such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, and Baldur’s Gate, will be scaling down on its video game-related projects. WOTC has reportedly canceled at least five video game projects and as a result, affected both Boston-based Otherside Entertainment […] The post WOTC cancels at least five video game projects appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ubisoft Massive will monetize upcoming Star Wars and Avatar games
Ubisoft Massive’s two biggest projects, the upcoming Star Wars and Avatar games, will be monetized, based on the recent job postings made by Ubisoft for the development teams working on these projects. While Ubisoft Massive is best known for the Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise, it is now working...
2022 Steam Awards Winners – the Game of the Year is…
The 2022 Steam Awards winners have been announced! See which game the Steam Community voted as the Game of the Year. As a reminder, here’s last year’s Steam Awards, where Resident Evil Village was voted 2021 Game of the Year. Other notable wins were Terraria for “Labor of Love”, Nioh 2 as “Best Game You Suck At,” and Forza Horizon 5 for “Outstanding Visual Style.”
