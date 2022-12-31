Read full article on original website
MVL Basketball Standings Update
MAYSVILLE (6-0) (9-0) Panthers remain undefeated in this week’s standings update. They will play at West Muskingum on Friday. JOHN GLENN (4-1) (5-3) Little Muskies picked up a big win over Cambridge to help improve their record. TRI VALLEY (4-1) (5-4) The Scotties continue to stay hot in the...
Lady Devils Fall Short to Johnnies
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Blue Devils girls basketball team has suffered three consecutive losses. Tonight they had a date with the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies. At 4-5 Zanesville is looking to get back to .500. Johnnies taking on the Blue Devils. Early first quarter Kandrea Sowers gets it to Kylie Osborne and...
