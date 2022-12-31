Read full article on original website
Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Outlaw Field Rd in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim struck by a vehicle on Outlaw Field Road Tuesday morning, who has died from their injuries. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Airport Road and Clarksville Police say the pedestrian, 21-year-old Jer Rion Thurmond of Clarksville, succumbed to his injuries later in the morning.
No significant damage or injuries reported locally from morning storms
No significant damage or injuries have been reported after numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings overnight and early this morning. Portions of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have been under those warnings multiple times since midnight. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham reported only a few trees down, including...
Grand jury returns indictments for wanton endangerment, pursuit charges
The first Christian County Grand Jury of 2023 on Tuesday morning indicted a Clarksville man on wanton endangerment and drug trafficking charges. The true bill against 32-year old Damarcus Osborne alleges that on August 22 of last year, he threw a bottle of alcohol from his car at the victim’s vehicle while it was moving at approximately 60 mph, striking the driver’s side door and making the victim briefly lose control of his car as he believed he was being shot at.
Arraignment held for Guthrie manslaughter suspect
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the man charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting from Saturday morning in Guthrie. Court officials say public defender Darin Higgs entered a not guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering charges on behalf of 18-year old William O’Bryan of Guthrie and Judge Ken Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing for January 9.
