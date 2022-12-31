LPGA & Punahou alum Allisen Corpuz holds 1st junior tournament at Hawai’i Prince Golf Club

Fresh of her stellar rookie season on the LPGA Tour, Allisen Corpuz returned home to Hawai’i to give back to the community that helped get her to where she is today. Corpuz held her first community outreach event at Hawai’i Prince Golf Club, sponsoring 15 tee times for local boys and girls for a junior tournament. Each participant received a hat and were able to take a photo with Corpuz before teeing off.

“I started playing junior golf out here. A lot of the junior golf associate have the monthly event out here, just really fun to come out and make new friends and get better at golf. I always have thought that it’s very impressive when the ladies give back to their local communities. I thought this was a fun way to start that. Just going back to where I started and meeting some of the juniors. It’s really fun to be back,” Corpuz told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

“Michele Wie was a pretty big role model of mine growing up, just being from Hawaii, being a really really talented golfer. I think it’s important that you give back and try to set the tone for the rest of the golfers to show that that if you work hard you can definitely make it someday.”

In her first season on tour, the Punahou grad finished 32 on the CME Globe Ranking, securing her spot on tour and allowing a more stable schedule to prepare for the the majors. Corpuz will begin her 2nd season on the LPGA tour in February at the HONDA LPGA Thailand.