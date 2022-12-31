Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
WISH-TV
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as...
Barbara Walters remembered as paving 'the way for so many'
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The death of Barbara Walters, a trailblazing TV icon who broke down barriers during her illustrious five decades long career, has led to tributes from her peers and other prominent figures on her life and legacy. Walters died Friday at her home in...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Inside Pulse
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster & TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster and TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP. The pioneering TV news broadcaster was the first female anchor in evening news. Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and...
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Longtime ABC news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters passed away on Friday, the network announced. She was 93. The big picture: Walters became the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 when she joined ABC News. Walters became a co-host of "20/20" three years later, before launching "The View"...
papermag.com
Barbara Walters Dies at 93
Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York. On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
Daily Beast
