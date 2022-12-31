Eastlake deals Class 1A champion Lynden Christian first loss in own winter holiday tournament championship game

LYNDEN, Wash – The size advantage Eastlake had over Lynden Christian on paper showed early in the championship game of the Lynden Christmas Classic.

The Wolves used their size and speed to hand the Lyncs their first loss of the season in a 54-46 victory to win the tournament.

Both teams put their stingy defenses on display with the first field goal of the game coming about two minutes into the contest, but it was Eastlake's defense that stole the show in the first frame and for much of the game.

Lynden Christian had been lighting up its opponents on both sides of the ball through its first nine games of the season, but the Lyncs offense wasn't able to break through against Eastlake with their first field goal of the game – a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Grace Hintz – coming with a little more than two minutes left in the opening quarter.

Eastlake coach Sara Goldie said they completely changed up their defense to play Lynden Christian.

"The girls made a huge adjustment to stop the dribble-penetration and they did it beautifully," Goldie said. "They didn't stop them 100 percent of the time because that's a darn good basketball club with individual athletes that can just make things happen."

The Wolves stopped the Lyncs from finding any sort of flow on offense, holding Lynden Christian to just 16 points in the first half.

Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said every point was hard to come by against the Eastlake defense.

"Their length and athleticism combined with how hard they play and their organization made it really hard," he said. "We had to earn every bucket and if we weren't moving the ball and attacking advantages they made us pay every time."

Hintz led all scorers with a game-high 25 points, accounting for more than half of the Lyncs' points.

The Wolves, meanwhile, finished with three players scoring in double figures. Junior wing Sofia Aluas scored a team-high 16, senior post Ava Schmidt had 14 and junior post Krista Kostoff added 10.

"The hardest thing is when you've got a player that you go to a lot and rely on and they're used to that – getting them to understand that they're pulling two defenders and letting someone else take control – it takes a minute to realize that's actually happening," Goldie said. "I thought (Schmidt) did a good job of moving to the perimeter. That helped open up the inside for Sofia a little bit and she was able to get herself to the basket and finish."

Bomber said the Lyncs' shot selection could've been better across the board at times and when you play a team like Eastlake, those little mistakes loom large.

"Part of that is because we had to settle for those (shots) late in the (shot) clock because they've made it challenging and sometimes, maybe, they've sped you up so now you feel like you have to get one because you might not get another one later," Bomber said. "It's not always easy when a defense is as talented as theirs, but a lot of our misses were probably not the shot we wanted, but the shot we had to take."

Eastlake capped off a 3-0 run through the Lynden Christmas Classic with wins over Ferndale, Arlington and Lynden Christian with Schmidt earning tournament MVP.