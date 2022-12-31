ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Different About Southern Miss Men’s Basketball This Year? Golden Eagles Answer

By David Edelstein
 4 days ago

Southern Miss men’s basketball is off to a 12-2 start this season, including starting conference play with a win on Thursday.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein tells us what the Golden Eagles say has been different this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

