Suffield, CT

Suffield wins Litchfield Hills Classic consolation game

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Buy Now Suffield's Mike Coggins (14) blocked by SMSA's Kemani Thompson (5) and Daniel Hernandez (11) during the first half, Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) 5 14 11 JIM MICHAUD

The fourth quarter of the Suffield High boys basketball team’s game Friday night proved to be Mike Coggins’ time.

The junior scored 10 of his 17 points in the decisive fourth quarter as the Wildcats topped host Canton 45-38 in the consolation game of the Litchfield Hills Classic tournament.

Coggins, who was named to the all-tournament team, hit a 3-pointer and was 5-for-5 at the foul line over the final eight minutes as the Wildcats (2-2) erased a 30-28 deficit. Nick Sattan added nine points. Canton (1-3) received 13 points from Brandon Powell.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
243
Post
1M+
Views
