Suffield wins Litchfield Hills Classic consolation game

The fourth quarter of the Suffield High boys basketball team’s game Friday night proved to be Mike Coggins’ time.

The junior scored 10 of his 17 points in the decisive fourth quarter as the Wildcats topped host Canton 45-38 in the consolation game of the Litchfield Hills Classic tournament.

Coggins, who was named to the all-tournament team, hit a 3-pointer and was 5-for-5 at the foul line over the final eight minutes as the Wildcats (2-2) erased a 30-28 deficit. Nick Sattan added nine points. Canton (1-3) received 13 points from Brandon Powell.