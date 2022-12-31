Timberview, Centennial win holiday tournaments; Martin, Peaster come up short in title games

Boys

Killeen Ellison 48, Arlington Martin 41

Jamyron Keller scored a game-high 19 points and Deion Ware added 14 as the Eagles defeated the Warriors in the Whataburger Orange title game on Friday at Mansfield Legacy HS.

Martin, No. 5 in the Class 6A state rankings and No. 1 in the area rankings, got eight points from Houston bound guard Kordelius Jefferson. Jaden Juarez added a team-high 13.

Both Jefferson and Juarez were named to the all-tourney team.

Cody Stevens, who is a DBU signee, hit a three early in the third quarter to pull Martin within 24-23, but Ellison scored the next four to go up 28-23.

A dunk from Jeremiah Charles and a three by Juarez cut the lead to 30-28. Charles added a second dunk and Jayson Mathiesen hit 1 of 2 from the charity stripe and it was 32-31 midway through the third quarter.

But Keller hit a three and the Eagles led 37-31 after the third quarter. The lead went to 12 late in the fourth. Stevens converted a three-point play to make it nine with 1:08 left to play.

Stevens scored 11 for Martin.

Juarez hit a tough floater and Stevens nailed a three to give Martin an early 5-2 lead. Juarez hit a second three and Martin trailed 15-13 after the first quarter.

Jefferson hit a three and Juarez picked up an offensive rebound and put back to give Martin an 18-17 lead with 5:03 left in the second quarter. Ellison led 24-20 at halftime.

Mansfield Summit 57, Keller Central 53

The Jaguars, No. 3 in the Class 5A state rankings and No. 1 in the area rankings, improved to 19-3 after edging out the Chargers in the MT Rice title game on Friday.

It was Summit’s second straight title in the tournament.

Richard Lemboye, David Terrell and Jeffrey Scott were named to the all-tournament team.

Burleson Centennial 77, Midland 61

The Spartans defended their title at the Byron Johnston Holiday Classic on Friday with a 15-point win over Midland.

Abram Hicks led Centennial with 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Kendall Lawrence added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Zachary Brooks chipped in 12 points and three boards.

FW Eastern Hills 54, Chisholm Trail 44

The Highlanders defended home court with a win over the Rangers to capture the title at the Fort Worth Classic on Thursday at Wilkerson-Greines Center.

Eastern Hills is the first FWISD team to win the tourney in 20 years.

Eastern Hills also won it in 2002.

Messiah Miller was tourney MVP. Dorian Johnson and Alex Barther made the all-tourney team.

Scores

Mineral Wells 45, Gateway 33

Alvarado 54, YMLA 44

Canton 55, Cleburne 53

Hitchcock 79, Decatur 49

Sanger 60, Country Day 43

Marshall 74, Keller 58

Geneva 55, Pantego 50

Centennial 77, Midland 61

Alvarado 70, Castleberry 46

Summit 57, Central 53

Graham 58, Millsap 53

McKinney 75, Birdville 55

Sam Houston 56, Crandall 37

Brock 56, Peaster 55

Ellison 48, Martin 41

YMLA 48, Carter-Riverside 38

Grand Oaks 64, Richland 52

Lake Ridge 67, Crowley 37

FWC 49, Vista 40

Glen Rose 36, La Vega 35

Timberview 55, JPII 45

North Crowley 52, Waxahachie 46

Guyer 70, Legacy 67

Girls

Mansfield Timberview 44, Coppell 34

The Wolves handed the Cowgirls their first loss of the season and won the Spring Creek Invitational on Friday at Mansfield Summit HS.

Timberview, No. 3 in the Class 5A state rankings, got a three from Brooklyn Terry to take a 24-16 lead into intermission. Terry would hit two free throws the possession before to give the Wolves a 21-14 lead.

The lead grew to 10 at 28-18 when Emilee Jones scored a bucket. Jones was named tourney MVP.

Timberview’s lead shrunk to 34-28 after three.

But the lead went back up double digits for the Wolves after an offensive rebound and put back from Terry followed by a steal and basket by TaMaiya Mims to make it 40-29.

Jones added a late score to make it 44-31.

Timberview also beat Dunbar, Pflugerville, Cedar Hill and Summer Creek at the tournament. Coppell, No. 5 in the Class 6A state rankings, drops to 24-1 on the season.

Jim Ned 57, Peaster 51

Peaster’s fourth-quarter rally came up short as Jim Ned won a rematch in the Whataburger Blue division title game on Friday at Saginaw HS.

Peaster beat Jim Ned 64-48 in last season’s final.

The Greyhounds, No. 2 in the Class 3A state rankings, got two free throws from Cody Ruddy to lead 22-19 midway through the second quarter.

But Jim Ned, No. 5 in Class 3A, used runs of 8-2, 12-3 and 14-4 to take a 30-24 lead at intermission. Riley Grohman, who was named tourney MVP, converted a 3-point play and the Indians lead was 33-24 in the third quarter. The lead was 12 midway through the third on a corner three from Addison Bradshaw.

Peaster trailed by 11 after three before the Hounds made its push in the final period.

ACU bound guard Payton Hull got the deficit down to 11 with 5:09 left in the game and Peaster added three free throws to make it 47-39. Peaster picked up its defensive intensity and Brooklyn Bosher got a steal and assist to Hull to cut it to 47-42 with 3:10 left on the clock.

Ashlynn Galvin got a huge basket for the Indians, who went back up seven with 2:14 left.

Hull and Bosher were named to the all-tournament team.

Southlake Carroll 62, Prosper 28

The Dragons, No. 3 in the Class 6A area rankings, dominated the Frisco Centennial Holiday Shootout capped off with a 34-point win over the Eagles on Friday.

Camryn Tade scored a game-high 20 points and Milania Jordan added 18.

Carroll (17-3) also beat Frisco Centennial and Little Elm.

Natalia Jordan added eight for Carroll while Gianna Jordan and Taryn Barnes chipped in six apiece.

The Dragons led 23-6 after the first quarter and 39-13 at intermission. Tade and Jordan were named to the all-tourney team.

Scores

Fredericksburg 55, Granbury 36

Jim Ned 57, Peaster 51

Walker 55, Midlothian 42

Sanger 51, Byron Nelson 44

Mineral Wells 41, Turner 30

Grapevine Faith 69, Merkel 42

Guyer 53, Keller 36

Granbury 58, Graham 28

San Marcos HS 63, Brock 41

Rock Hill 51, Fossil Ridge 50

Stephenville 48, Boswell 42

Waco 65, FWC 44

Carroll 62, Prosper 28

Pantego 48, SA Christian 38

Timberview 44, Coppell 34

Nazareth 44, Southwest Christian 42

Liberty Christian 50, Panhandle 31

Lake Country 53, Goldthwaite 39

Central 37, Melissa 30

Aledo 55, Harvest Christian 47

Aledo 87, Connally 16