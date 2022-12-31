ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Gary Payton II Receives his Warriors Championship Ring

By Farbod Esnaashari
 4 days ago

Gary Payton finally received his well earned championship ring

It feels like his time with the team was ages ago, but Gary Payton II finally received his championship ring with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently facing off against the Blazers at home, and the team had a small little ceremony for Payton to receive his ring.

Attached is a video of Payton receiving his ring, with a small introduction from Draymond Green.

"A very special moment for this man right here," Draymond Green said during the presentation. "I'm honored to be able to present this to someone who's gone on the journey that you've gone on. I've only got 15 seconds, so I love you brother. Y'all show this young champ some love."

Steve Kerr also commented on Payton before the game started, giving him major credit for the team's success last season.

“It’ll be a great moment," Kerr said. "We don’t win the championship without him.”

Defensively, the Warriors have really missed Payton's presence this season. The team started horribly defensively and it took some time for it to catch up, but they've finally started figuring it out. After Steph Curry became injured, the Warriors pretty much had no other option other than to figure it out - otherwise, they'd have drowned in the standings.

Even though Gary Payton II is no longer on the Warriors, today is a great moment for him that fans of the franchise should celebrate.

