'Hitman' who Pennsylvania woman thought she was hiring to kill her ex's new wife was actually a cop

A Pennsylvania woman thought she was hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband's new wife and the woman's 13-year-old daughter, but the so-called assassin turned out to be an undercover cop, police said.

Marilyn Zhou, 56, was arrested after she unknowingly met with the police officer in New Jersey to discuss details about the hit after they got a tip about her intentions.

Police said she shelled out $21,000 to the officer and promised to deliver another $20,000 payment after the hit was done.

Zhou reportedly 'also told the undercover officer that if the victim's 13-year-old daughter was present at the time of the murder, she should also be murdered,' according to a press release by the prosecutor's office.

Zhou has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of money laundering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U51h6_0jzKgGVt00

The Mercer County prosecutor's office special investigation unit in New Jersey set up a meeting between Zhou and the undercover officer posing as a hit man after receiving a tip about her intentions.

During the meeting on December 18 in Trenton, Zhou reportedly gave the undercover cop two photos of the alleged target, along with disposable rubber gloves and a towel to use during the murder.

Zhou was arrested when the meeting ended, according to the press release.

Her home in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania was searched by the Pennsylvania State Police.

They found about $20,000 in cash and the items she suggested the hit man use during the killings, police said.

Zhou remains in custody after the prosecutor's office filed a motion to have her remain in custody ahead of her upcoming trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R05we_0jzKgGVt00

