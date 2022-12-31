ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
FOX 28 Spokane

Kelly Monteith, US comedian also popular in UK, dead at 80

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Monteith, a U.S.-born comedian whose observational humor and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, has died. The 80-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Monteith combined jokes about everyday life, from hospitals and restaurants to people’s mindless habit of saying “thank you” in casual encounters. He was also known for “breaking the fourth wall,” allowing his audience to see him in his dressing room before and after a show. He was popular on British talk shows and received an offer from the BBC for his own program, “Kelly Monteith,” which ran from 1979-84.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:10 p.m. EST

NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. Police say the attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized and expected to recover, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy