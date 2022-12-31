Read full article on original website
Helping others in need
Fairlawn High School cheerleaders Miah Huelskamp and Xandrea Piper mix ingredients for the meal they were going to serve at Mercy Mission Huse over Christmas break. Fairlawn High School cheerleaders Miah Huelskamp, Xandrea Piper, Martha Christman and Ryleigh Werling mix ingredients for the meal they were going to serve at Mercy Mission House over Christmas break.
One last look at 2022
SIDNEY — From weather to COVID to honoring local residents and tragedies, the Sidney Daily News is taking a final look at the year 2022. Stories which made the news, in no particular order include:. • The year started and ended with weather making the news. In February, a...
CBC’s first donation of 2023
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights donor William “Wes” Westmoreland uncorked 2023 by making his 50th lifetime blood donation ON Jan. 2 at the Dayton Community Blood Center and is leading the way as the first CBC blood donor of the New Year. CBC was closed on New...
Spirit EMS record
Dec. 25-31 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 12 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s five less calls than the week prior. Ten of the 12 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes...
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Dilworth, Miami County ObGyn joins Wilson Health
SIDNEY — Dr. Daniel Dilworth and Miami County Ob/Gyn have joined the Wilson Health Medical Group network. The medical office will remain located at 1930 Prime Court, Suite 105, Troy, Ohio. “We will continue to provide our patients the same high quality care they’ve come to know and trust,...
Food, drinks, entertainment at Stage Door Canteen
LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen, located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima, is open Wednesday – Saturday at 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials. This week’s entertainment includes a live professional drag show on Wednesday,...
Abby Lee Miller sells famous ‘Dance Moms’ studio
Abby Lee Miller sold the famous ALDC building for $300K on Dec. 6.
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Nathaniel Bowen, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Claudia Fatone, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Brigid...
Local church joins new Methodist denomination
SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church has affiliated with a new Methodist denomination and is now known as Sidney First Methodist Church (SF). “While our local church will remain focused on our vision and mission,” explains the Rev. Dr. Ruben Cabanillas, the lead pastor. “We are excited to be a part of the Global Methodist Church, a newly formed Methodist Denomination.”
First Mensa qualifications of 2023 planned
KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
City record
-3:19 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Kossuth Street. -5:57 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of South Wagner Avenue. -5 p.m.: warrant. Joe Louis Downer, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on...
New sentence ordered for Ohio nursing home thief
For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
News Center 7 viewer turns 103 years old
DAYTON — As we all celebrate going into the new year, one News Center 7 viewer is celebrating for another reason. On New Year’s Day, Mrs. Edna Vick marked her 103rd birthday. Vick is a Dayton resident. Out of everyone here at WHIO, we want to wish you...
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Holiday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t hold on against Tri-Village
SIDNEY — Sidney couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter and lost a nonconference girls basketball game against Tri-Village 60-53. Sidney built a 16-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and scored the first basket of the second to take an 18-7 lead, but Tri-Village scored the next 12 points to take a 19-18 lead and pushed its lead to 26-22 by halftime.
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
Not even a nibble
Matt Wooten, of Sidney, fishes off a bridge at Lake Loramie State Park recently. Wooten hadn’t gotten a single bite all day as he fished through holes in the ice.
