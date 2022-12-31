Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:38 p.m.: Spoke to Family!] Family Seeks Alaska Man Who May Have Been Looking for Fishing Jobs in Humboldt County
The family of an Alaska man is asking if anyone has seen him in Humboldt County. Orpha Nicoli says her dad, Paul Nicoli, was heading to Eureka for a fishing job and did not show. His phone appears to be dead. “He does not have a vehicle and his plan...
krcrtv.com
Four people arrested for DUI in Humboldt over New Year's weekend
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Area California Highway Patrol arrested four people for driving under the influence over the New Year's holiday weekend. According to Humboldt Area CHP Public Information Officer Paul Craft, this is the same number of DUI arrests made in the Humboldt Area over the 2021/2022 New Year's weekend.
kymkemp.com
Victim of ‘a Suspicious Medical Emergency’ Found Behind Carlotta Grange
On January 3, first responders responded to a report of an injured individual at 1:45 p.m. The individual was reported to be laying in the grass near the Carlotta Grange located off Highway 36. Medical personnel were told to stage while law enforcement investigated. Originally, it was reported that the...
kiem-tv.com
The 20/30 Park on Pine St, soon to be Called Da’ Yas Park is in for a Major Makeover this Spring
The City of Eureka was recently awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate this historic park and make it into something everyone can enjoy. Environmental Project Manager of the City of Eureka, Robin Praszker explained the plans and process of the newly renovated park. “We...
kymkemp.com
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged
The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
informedinfrastructure.com
Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway
FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
krcrtv.com
Earthquake recovery efforts continue in Rio Dell
RIO DELL, Calif. — Recovery efforts are underway as residents are still picking up the pieces after recent earthquakes. A 5.4 magnitude aftershock struck Rio Dell on New Year's Day, following the 6.4 magnitude Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake that hit the area just five days before Christmas. Although Rio...
kymkemp.com
Coroner Releases Information on Double Homicide Victims
The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office released information on the double homicide which occurred December 27 on Crane Street in the Pine Hill area of Eureka in which a man and a woman were fatally shot leaving their 4-year-old child an orphan. Yesterday, a forensics pathologist at the Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
krcrtv.com
Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents
RIO DELL, CALIF. — Update Jan. 2, 6:07 a.m.:. This morning, power has been restored to customers in the Rio Dell area following the quake that shook Humboldt county. Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires
We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
krcrtv.com
Arcata Sanctuary Garden vandalized for fifth time to close out 2022
ARCATA, Calif. — According to the immigrant rights group Centro del Pueblo, the Sanctuary Garden, located on 11th and F Streets in Arcata, has been vandalized again. According to the group, the structure used to post fliers and hang banners was discovered toppled over on Dec. 27, 2022. Centro del Pueblo also stated that a lock was placed on the main gate, preventing entry.
krcrtv.com
5.4M earthquake hits Humboldt again nearly 2 weeks after 6.4M quake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 5:16 PM:. Humboldt County's Office of Emergency Services has sent out an update on recovery efforts following the New Year's Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Rio Dell this morning. They said they are still inspecting damage caused by the earthquake, and as of...
krcrtv.com
Multiple Humboldt County roads, parks closed Tuesday due to flooding, snow
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County announced multiple road closures Tuesday, due to flooding and other storm-related hazards. Below is a list of the closures:. Cannibal Island Road at Post Mile Marker 3 is currently closed due to flood debris at Eel River Drive. The road is also closed at...
Watch: Video captures moment magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
The earthquake was reported about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, California, and the United States Geological Survey said it was an aftershock from the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the region last month.
krcrtv.com
Bob's Footlongs open for online orders
FORTUNA, Calif. — Although Bob's Footlongs isn't opening its doors until next week, they are open for online orders. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page saying on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., they will be open for online ordering on Bobsfootlongs.com for pickup or delivery.
SFGate
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
