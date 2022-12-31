ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

krcrtv.com

Four people arrested for DUI in Humboldt over New Year's weekend

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Area California Highway Patrol arrested four people for driving under the influence over the New Year's holiday weekend. According to Humboldt Area CHP Public Information Officer Paul Craft, this is the same number of DUI arrests made in the Humboldt Area over the 2021/2022 New Year's weekend.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Victim of ‘a Suspicious Medical Emergency’ Found Behind Carlotta Grange

On January 3, first responders responded to a report of an injured individual at 1:45 p.m. The individual was reported to be laying in the grass near the Carlotta Grange located off Highway 36. Medical personnel were told to stage while law enforcement investigated. Originally, it was reported that the...
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway

FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Earthquake recovery efforts continue in Rio Dell

RIO DELL, Calif. — Recovery efforts are underway as residents are still picking up the pieces after recent earthquakes. A 5.4 magnitude aftershock struck Rio Dell on New Year's Day, following the 6.4 magnitude Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake that hit the area just five days before Christmas. Although Rio...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Coroner Releases Information on Double Homicide Victims

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office released information on the double homicide which occurred December 27 on Crane Street in the Pine Hill area of Eureka in which a man and a woman were fatally shot leaving their 4-year-old child an orphan. Yesterday, a forensics pathologist at the Humboldt County...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents

RIO DELL, CALIF. — Update Jan. 2, 6:07 a.m.:. This morning, power has been restored to customers in the Rio Dell area following the quake that shook Humboldt county. Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires

We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Arcata Sanctuary Garden vandalized for fifth time to close out 2022

ARCATA, Calif. — According to the immigrant rights group Centro del Pueblo, the Sanctuary Garden, located on 11th and F Streets in Arcata, has been vandalized again. According to the group, the structure used to post fliers and hang banners was discovered toppled over on Dec. 27, 2022. Centro del Pueblo also stated that a lock was placed on the main gate, preventing entry.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Bob's Footlongs open for online orders

FORTUNA, Calif. — Although Bob's Footlongs isn't opening its doors until next week, they are open for online orders. The restaurant posted on its Facebook page saying on Monday, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., they will be open for online ordering on Bobsfootlongs.com for pickup or delivery.
FORTUNA, CA
SFGate

Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday

The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
RIO DELL, CA

