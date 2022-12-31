Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm preparations underway in Santa Maria
Full preparations for this week’s expected rain are underway in Santa Maria. A storm is expected to bring rain and strong winds to the area Wednesday.
Wet weather boosts sales at local pizza restaurant in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- All this wet weather doesn’t seem to be stopping customers from coming to Me-n-Ed's Pizzeria in Santa Maria. The post Wet weather boosts sales at local pizza restaurant in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Health Welcomes 2023 New Year's Baby
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (PAW-SHOO-UH) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Rose, into the world at 3:33 am [Sunday, January 1] at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose weighed 6 pounds, and was 18.75 inches...
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday. The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
onekindesign.com
A beautiful farmhouse retreat inspired by nature in Ojai, California
This gorgeous farmhouse retreat was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture in collaboration with Mckuin Design, located on a sprawling 10-acre property just outside of Ojai, California. Surrounding by a serene bucolic landscape, this 5,500-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a Murphy bed and full bathroom.
Santa Barbara Independent
More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara
A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a reported oil leak into the 1000 block of Toro Creek near Carpinteria around 11:33 a. m. on Jan. 1. The post Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to oil leak north of Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County
Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
Multi-agency effort underway to assist with Toro Incident in Santa Barbara Co.
Multiple agencies are coming together to help manage natural oil seepage occurring in southern Santa Barbara County.
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes its first baby of the year
The medical center welcomed a baby boy named Romeo Jay Lizama to his mother, Yomira Morales, and father Angel Lizama.
syvnews.com
‘Bomb cyclone’ to hit Central Coast on Wednesday night, forecasters say
A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday. Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos
A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
