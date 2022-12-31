ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cottage Health Welcomes 2023 New Year's Baby

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (PAW-SHOO-UH) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Rose, into the world at 3:33 am [Sunday, January 1] at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose weighed 6 pounds, and was 18.75 inches...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
trazeetravel.com

“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown

Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
onekindesign.com

A beautiful farmhouse retreat inspired by nature in Ojai, California

This gorgeous farmhouse retreat was designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture in collaboration with Mckuin Design, located on a sprawling 10-acre property just outside of Ojai, California. Surrounding by a serene bucolic landscape, this 5,500-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a Murphy bed and full bathroom.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

More Stormy Weather Due for Santa Barbara

A plump covering of clouds, pregnant with rain, dropped about three inches on coastal Santa Barbara last week. And more is on the way. The National Weather Service is forecasting a good amount of sprinkles on Monday through Tuesday, but is sending out early warnings for a gully washer starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Around six to seven inches of rain are currently expected along south- and southwest-facing slopes of the Santa Ynez Mountains from that storm, with a possibility of one inch per hour as the clouds lift up and over the slopes and cool in the cold winter air.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers

For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Giant waves, dangerous rip currents expected in Ventura County

Watch out, Ventura County. Big waves are headed your way this week. A high surf advisory has been issued and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, when a high surf warning kicks in. The warning will remain in place until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said. The warning indicates that the […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos

A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
LOS ALAMOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy