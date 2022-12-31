PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. The warm weather and rainfall that we’ve seen over the past few days has led to some issues with the rivers. The national weather service has issued a flood advisory for a portion of the Aroostook River between Caribou and Fort Fairfield. As of this afternoon officials reported an ice jam 9-12 miles long, creating backups of water, especially on some roadways. Both the Grimes Road, and North Caribou Road are closed due to backwater, and are expected to remain closed at this point at least through tomorrow afternoon. Once cooler temperatures return to the region tomorrow into Thursday, the river should no longer be an issue.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO