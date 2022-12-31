Read full article on original website
Sledding The County, The Season So Far
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - While snowmobile season may be off to a late start here in Aroostook County, it’s always good to be prepared. In this weeks Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard talks to a Maine Game Warden for a few reminders about being safe out on the trails.
Sledding the County: Holiday Magic
EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - Due to some unseasonably warm temperatures so far this winter, snowmobiling season in the county is off to a late start, but that didn’t stop one Easton family from using the holiday spirit to ignite a passion for snowmobiling in their children. For this week’s Sledding the County, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.
Medical Monday - Checking on Seniors
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the recent power outages and winter in full swing we need to remember to check on our neighbors. On this week’s Medical Monday with Korrin Patterson we learn about how we can help our older neighbors. During the winter months it’s important to...
Hodgdon Hawks looking for a tournament run.
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgdon Hawks have been hit hard by injury and illness. Their leading scorer, Walker Oliver has been out of action since early in the year. The team still has the goal of making it to the playoffs. Here is a profile with the team shot early in the season.
Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures Returning for Thursday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. The warm weather and rainfall that we’ve seen over the past few days has led to some issues with the rivers. The national weather service has issued a flood advisory for a portion of the Aroostook River between Caribou and Fort Fairfield. As of this afternoon officials reported an ice jam 9-12 miles long, creating backups of water, especially on some roadways. Both the Grimes Road, and North Caribou Road are closed due to backwater, and are expected to remain closed at this point at least through tomorrow afternoon. Once cooler temperatures return to the region tomorrow into Thursday, the river should no longer be an issue.
Clouds Continue to Increase Throughout the Day with Temperatures Back in the Lower 30s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had some rain showers move in over the weekend as our mild stretch of weather continued. In fact temperatures were a good 15 to 20 degrees above average. Once we got into the afternoon yesterday, temperatures hovered right around the freezing mark causing some snowflakes to mix in. As we started to dry out, the clouds remained and that’s the way we are this morning.
Sledding The County Christmas
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we examine the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion.
