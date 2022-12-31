Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Receives Stitches Following SmackDown, Note on Lacey Evans
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes from last Friday’s final WWE SmackDown of 2022. As noted, Kevin Owens suffered a nasty bruised eye during the match tag team main event match. Owens reportedly had to get stitches after his tag team match. He teamed with John Cena in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. While Kevin Owens did have to get stitches, he’s said to be doing fine.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Addresses WWE Fans and Teases a New Era with New Victims
New WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy New Year. As PWMania.com previously reported, Flair made a surprise return to SmackDown on Friday night, winning the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey. You can read Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year and what she was thinking about before confronting Ronda Rousey by clicking here, and you can read backstage notes on her return by clicking here.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
stillrealtous.com
Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and it was the last show of the year. John Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens, and there were also a few other big names backstage this week. PWInsider is reporting...
bodyslam.net
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
bodyslam.net
Invictus Pro The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park Results (12/30/22)
Invictus Pro Wrestling held its The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park event on December 30 from Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Invictus Tag Team Championships: Chris Bartón & Dominick Denaro (c) def....
411mania.com
Note On Matches Pitched For John Cena & More At WrestleMania 39
A new report has some details on pitches for matches for John Cena and more at WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select reports that a number of top names have pushed to work with Cena for the PPV as far back as July. The report notes that internal conversation has shifted from Austin Theory, which was lightly teased in 2022, to Logan Paul in recent times. There had also been pitches for Cody Rhodes to face Cena, though that hasn’t been discussed since Triple H took over creative.
bodyslam.net
2023 for AEW
A new year is a fresh start for everyone; a new year means new energy and new objectives, and 2023 looks to be a special year for AEW for multiple reasons. 2023 is the last year of the current TV deal AEW has with Warner Bros. Discovery. All directions point that WBD will renew AEW’s contract for a bit longer, it makes all the sense in the world considering AEW’s ratings exceeding the initial expectations TNT had at the beginning for AEW. Dynamite and RMPAGE had brought good TV numbers for TNT and TBS, so the future of AEW looks secure, especially with WBD looking to produce more content focused around AEW. Even if AEW is not to continue with WBD, their ratings are so strong that proposals from other stations look to have AEW programming are an option too.
