A new year is a fresh start for everyone; a new year means new energy and new objectives, and 2023 looks to be a special year for AEW for multiple reasons. 2023 is the last year of the current TV deal AEW has with Warner Bros. Discovery. All directions point that WBD will renew AEW’s contract for a bit longer, it makes all the sense in the world considering AEW’s ratings exceeding the initial expectations TNT had at the beginning for AEW. Dynamite and RMPAGE had brought good TV numbers for TNT and TBS, so the future of AEW looks secure, especially with WBD looking to produce more content focused around AEW. Even if AEW is not to continue with WBD, their ratings are so strong that proposals from other stations look to have AEW programming are an option too.

21 HOURS AGO