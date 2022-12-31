Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
NEWSBTC
Craziest Bitcoin Price Predictions For 2023, 1,400% Rally Possible?
The start of a new year kicked off Bitcoin price and crypto market forecasts across social media and mainstream media platforms. Experts are debating whether bulls or bears will drive 2023’s price action. Last year, bears took over and sent the benchmark crypto back to its 2020 levels. As...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Closes 2022 With A Year-Low – Will 2023 Be Better?
It is no surprise for Bitcoin Cash to perform this poorly when the entire crypto market fell deeper in the bear market due to various negative factors, including the much-publicized collapse of crypto exchange FTX. According to CoinGecko, the token is down a further 1.4% in the past 24 hours....
NEWSBTC
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the current bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. Yet elsewhere in the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as much as 96% or more. In a recent video, Elliott Wave International Currency & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni sheds...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Still Stuck At $16,700, Why This Indicator Points To New Trajectory
Bitcoin has seen little to no action in its first two days of 2023; the cryptocurrency is bound for a spike in volatility, but in which direction? After experiencing months of downside pressure, there seems to be no room for further losses. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,700...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Surges 7% In Strong 2023 Start, Jumps To 12th On Market Cap List
Litecoin has kicked off 2023 to a bright start as the crypto has surged 7% in the last 24 hours and has climbed to 12th on the market cap list. 2022 was a terrible year for the entire cryptocurrency sector as the long bear market resulted in losses of more than 50% for most of the coins. Litecoin was no exception; the asset ended the year with a drawdown of about 53%.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Suddenly Plummets By 12% – Here’s What’s Going On
The XRP price has experienced a harsh downward movement in the early morning hours of the Asian market (9 am in Tokyo). Within 45 minutes, the price dropped from $0.3394 to $0.2998, meaning that XRP experienced a drop of a whopping 12%. Remarkably, this move did not happen in line...
NEWSBTC
Dash 2 Trade Presale Ends in 3 Days – 3 Reasons the Token Can Go 50X
Dash 2 Trade is heading for the end of its meteoric presale on 6 Jan 2023 (CET), having raised around $12.5M already. The presale will be followed by top-tier exchange listings and key product updates, predicted to book multifold returns for early investors. Only 6% D2T Remaining!. 93.57% of the...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2023-2030 – Why 2023 Will Be a Good Year for Metacade (MCADE) Investors
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way for savvy investors to make significant returns, especially if they can spot the projects with the highest potential. This article will look at two of the most promising projects: Ripple and Metacade, exploring why investing in one could yield massive returns between 2023 and 2030 and why, despite the Ripple price prediction, Metacade has big potential for investors looking for maximum gains in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300
Ethereum is moving higher above $1,220 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further if there is a clear move above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is attempting a fresh increase above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Can’t Give Any Clear Signals As Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio has been unable to give any real signal recently as the demand has remained low in the market. Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Hasn’t Been Able To Catch Any Momentum Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
NEWSBTC
Prediction: New Narrative Could See These Altcoins Skyrocket In 2023
A look at the top performers over the past 24 hours reveals a trend that could trigger a boom among certain altcoins in 2023. We’re talking about Lido Finance (LDO), which has risen 7% in the past 24 hours and 17% over the past seven days, making it the 37th largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
NEWSBTC
Avalanche: Will 2023 Bring A Fruitful Recovery For The AVAX Ecosystem?
The 2022 crypto bear market left a deep mark on the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX, the native token of Avalanche, dropped by a whopping 89.5%, leaving many investors scratching their heads. However, the token has seen some rebound. According to CoinMarketCap, AVAX is up 3.78% in the past 24 hours and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
NEWSBTC
Can Polygon (MATIC) Break 2022 Sideways Momentum?
Polygon has been stuck in its current sideways movement since the later half of 2022. Since then, the ecosystem’s native token MATIC has not left its current support of $0.7550. This spot has left MATIC in a very delicate situation even as Polygon itself is setting itself apart from competitors.
NEWSBTC
9 Best Low Supply Crypto Coins to Invest in 2023
In the crypto space, there is a strong connection between high demand and low supply. Put simply, cryptocurrencies that have a finite supply and a high growth potential are often viewed as scarce commodities. Therefore, this guide explores the best low supply cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. We have reviewed...
NEWSBTC
Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?
The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Exits 2022 With 10% Decline – Will AVAX Recoup That Loss This Week?
Avalanche recorded a number of significant developments, which was encouraging for AVAX since it enhanced the network’s value. Before 2022 came to a close, the network revealed that it had partnered with Dua.com, a SocialFi that had picked Avalanche to develop its “Fi.”. The Avalanche ecosystem also grew...
NEWSBTC
Begin 2023 With HedgeUp, Decentraland And Ripple in Your Portfolio
The crypto industry experienced many ups and downs in 2022. It is the longest winter season since the introduction of blockchain technology. However, many investors made massive gains from the industry. Cryptocurrency analysts have predicted 2023 will be a good year for the crypto industry and its investors. So every...
Comments / 0