WWE SmackDown Results – 12/30/22 – Kevin Owens Teams With John Cena To Take On Roman Reigns And Sami Zayn

stillrealtous.com
Stephanie Told Former WWE Star To Stop Doing Signature Hand Gesture
Over the years fans have seen the stars of wrestling use some interesting hand gestures and for some time now The Acclaimed have been scissoring on national television. The Acclaimed have become one of the most popular acts in all of AEW thanks to scissoring, but it sounds like some people in AEW weren’t always keen on the hand gesture.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE Signing Announces Free Agency
Triple H has already made a splash in the free agent market, when it was announced last week that Dragon Lee would be heading to WWE in the new year. Dragon Lee isn’t the only independent star rumoured to be on their way to WWE, as it was reported last month that WWE had interest in signing Colby Corino.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
bodyslam.net
Belief That Pressure From Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Leave Wrestling
Ever since Lars Sullivan made his televised debut in 2017, fans and WWE officials had high hopes for him. In fact, his promotion to the main roster was fast-tracked. However, his push came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that Lars had a history of hurling slurs on online message boards.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership As John Cena Returns
WWE brought the final SmackDown of 2022, and it was a huge show. John Cena returned, and so did Charlotte Flair. But how did they do in the ratings?. According to Spoiler TV, the December 30th episode of WWE SmackDown brought an average viewership of 2.44 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
bodyslam.net
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks Were Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance At One Point
At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years. He will be squaring off against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship at the show. While speaking on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Bucks were also...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says It Was His Decision To Make His Relationship With AEW Deteriorate
Eric Bischoff originally had a decent relationship with the company and its president Tony Khan. However, Eric Bischoff has been absent from AEW programming over the past several months since he grew critical of AEW’s booking decisions. Bischoff recently addressed his relationship with AEW during a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
bodyslam.net
AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can read the full results for the show below. – AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) –...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Teases Royal Rumble Return
The Royal Rumble is set to air live from the Alamodome later this month which means there’s sure to be a lot of talk about surprise entrants in the weeks to come. The wrestling world celebrated New Year’s Eve on Saturday night and many people took the time to reflect on the year 2022. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona posted a tweet reflecting on his year, and he also seemingly teased a Royal Rumble appearance when he ended the tweet with a 10 second countdown.
