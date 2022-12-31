Read full article on original website
Bonus points key for Billings West boys wrestling team; Billings Senior girls start fast after break
BILLINGS —Although things didn’t go quite as planned, good teams adjust. And that’s exactly what the second-ranked Billings West boys wrestling team did on Tuesday at a loud Billings Senior gym with a 40-31 win over the Broncs. “We had a couple matches that didn’t go our...
Scoreboard: High school wrestling results
100: Serina Catt, Senior, won by forfeit; 107: Alyvia Ruiz, West, p. Sophia Catt, 1:23; 114: Gracelyn Hanson, Senior, p. Madison Madison Shenefelt, 1:20; 120: Isabella Dillon, Senior, won by forfeit; 126: Jersey Berg, Senior, p. Isareina McCrea, 1:21; 132: Denaya Pretty Paint, Senior, p. Katie Coomes, 1:28; 128: Brooklyn Stensland, West, p. Dynesty Peak, 3:40; 145: Paige Gershmel, Senior, p. Gracie Tolman, 1:37; 152: Elizabeth James, West, p. Liv Kobold, 2:21; 165: Celia Jaeger, Senior, won by forfeit; 185: Rylee Kogolshak, Senior, p. Grace Coomes, 1:20; 235: Marika Bonner, West, p. Kelby Brewer, :34.
