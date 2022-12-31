Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
15-year-old girl found dead in Columbus’ Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl was found dead Saturday in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Columbus. Around 3:45 p.m., Columbus police discovered the body of 15-year-old Unique Prater on the 1200 block of Atcheson Street after being alerted to reports of a dead body by a Columbus Division of Fire medic, according to […]
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
‘Very bright spirit’: Ohio teen gets flu, dies in less than a week
Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and an incredibly supportive friend and sibling.
Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous escapee. On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. Davidson, 38, is described as a white male with blue eyes, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. […]
614now.com
Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner
With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
Memorial gathering to be held today for Fairborn High School student killed in Greene County crash
FAIRBORN — A memorial gathering is set to be held Tuesday to celebrate the life of Lily Clingner, 17, who was killed in a crash earlier this month. The service will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Dayton FOP located on Powell Rd, according to Clingner’s obituary.
Pedestrian fighting for life after being struck by car on Brice Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is battling life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the east side of Columbus. Columbus police reported that a person attempting to cross Brice Road, just south of the intersection of Brice Road and Tussing Road, was hit by a 2012 Mitsubishi […]
wosu.org
Gahanna police say Short North kidnapping suspect threatened to take another baby in custody dispute
The woman accused of kidnapping twin baby boys last week was already facing charges alleging she threatened to take a baby boy she gave birth to while harassing the couple that was adopting him. Gahanna police took a report accusing Nalah Jackson, 24, of the behavior at the beginning of...
USPS mail carrier tells police he was robbed at gunpoint in German Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 63-year old mail carrier from Columbus told police on Thursday that someone pointed a gun into his back, demanding his mail keys while he was working in south Columbus. Police say surveillance video from a neighbor's home captured the suspect following the mail carrier, but...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Ohio should be put on your list of places to eat.
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters
White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."
Comments / 0