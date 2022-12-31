Minor league report: Penguins' losing streak reaches 5
Forward Valtteri Puustinen scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-3 home loss to the Providence Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves on 27 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-9-2-3) which has lost five consecutive games. Forward Sam Houde scored the Penguins’ other goal.
Highlights:
The Penguins’ next game is a road contest against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, 7:05 p.m.
Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves on 27 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-2 home loss to the Reading Royals at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va.
Forwards Justin Addamo and Samuel Tremblay each scored goals for Wheeling (13-14-1-0).
Highlights:
The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Royals on Saturday, 6:10 p.m.
