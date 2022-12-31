Read full article on original website
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans, Bears enter Week 18 in battle for No. 1 pick
The playoffs have begun. The playoffs for the No. 1 pick, that is. Entering Week 18, the battle for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft comes down to two teams: the Texans and the Bears. Houston holds a slim, half-game lead for the moment, while Chicago is locked into the top four regardless of how the final week plays out.
How Tulane stunned USC, completed 2023 Cotton Bowl comeback with a wild finish that included a safety, overturned TD
With 11 minutes left in the Cotton Bowl, it seemed like USC had Tulane dead to rights. Tulane had just turned the ball over via fumble, and USC held a 12-point lead. USC then drove down the field for a field goal to make it 45-30 Trojans, seemingly putting a button on the game in Dallas with 4:30 left on the clock.
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Why LSU's Kayshon Boutte changed his mind about the NFL Draft, won't play in the Citrus Bowl
LSU will have quarterback Jayden Daniels available for the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but the Tigers will be without wide receiver Kayshon Boutte when they take the field against Purdue. Boutte released a statement in early December explaining why he was forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to LSU, but...
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Bengals-Bills single-game tournaments
In the final game of the Week 17 Sunday slate, the 11-4 Bengals host the 12-3 Bills on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Buffalo enters Monday night's matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 50.5 total points, according to BetMGM. Despite entering MNF as short home underdogs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win for a second-straight season. Buffalo controls their own destiny for the AFC's top seed, needing two straight wins to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage. With star power on both sides of the field, it's possible to craft a FanDuel single-game lineup that's loaded with talent but still has differentiation.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable
Prime-time games don't often live up to their preseason billing. Last week's Monday night game of Chargers-Colts looked like a showdown between AFC West and South contenders. Instead, it was between a wild-card hopeful and a Colts team in turmoil. The week before was the Packers vs. Rams, in what looked like a potential NFC championship preview in the preseason. Both teams could instead miss the playoffs in 2022.
Philadelphia man recalls Florida helicopter crash and the NFL QB who came to his rescue
"I really thought I was going to die in that helicopter." A Philadelphia man and his parents were on a helicopter when it crashed in Florida. Moments later, an NFL quarterback came to their aid.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Bills vs. Bengals in Week 17
For the first time in their NFL careers, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are set to face off. The Bills and Bengals are going to wrap up Week 17 with one of the most anticipated prime-time games of the year as the two Super Bowl contenders meet in Cincinnati. Allen and Burrow both find themselves in the MVP conversation with tremendous regular-season numbers.
Did Jalen Pitre have illegal substance on gloves? Texans safety fooled everyone with interception celebration
Texans safety Jalen Pitre briefly created controversy in the NFL on Sunday following an interception of Jacksonville backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. The rookie defensive back undercut a Beathard pass late in the third quarter, stymying another Jaguars scoring opportunity with Jacksonville already leading 28-3. With little else to celebrate, Pitre decided to celebrate the play — and fooled many viewers into thinking he was cheating in the process.
Jim Harbaugh rumors: 'Done deal' Michigan coach would leave Wolverines if offered NFL job
For the second time in as many seasons, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to new heights as a program. And for the second time in as many seasons, the Michigan man has been tied to an NFL coaching search that would take him out of Ann Arbor. According to a report from The Athletic, sources close to Harbaugh feel the eighth-year Michigan coach would leave his alma mater for a chance to return to the NFL.
Falcons delete tweet making fun of Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles' missed field goal in CFP semifinal
The Falcons have deleted a controversial tweet that seemed to make fun of Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles, who missed a would-be game-winning field goal in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia on Saturday. The day following the Peach Bowl semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a 42-41...
Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for season-saving scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'
The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18
Two teams trending in opposite directions meet in the de-facto AFC South title game when the 8-8 Jaguars host the 7-9 Titans in the nightcap of Saturday's Week 18 doubleheader. Tennessee's attempting to keep their three-year postseason streak alive while the Jaguars look to clinch a playoff berth in Doug Pedersen's first year as head coach.
NFL schedule Week 18: Latest updates, times, dates for every football game
The dates and times for the final week of the 2022 NFL season have arrived. The NFL always waits until the latest possible moment to announce the schedule for the last week of the year as it looks for the most interesting matchups on the slate. Every year, there are games with massive playoff implications that decide not just seeding, but who the final teams in the dance will be.
