Georgia State

Sporting News

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans, Bears enter Week 18 in battle for No. 1 pick

The playoffs have begun. The playoffs for the No. 1 pick, that is. Entering Week 18, the battle for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft comes down to two teams: the Texans and the Bears. Houston holds a slim, half-game lead for the moment, while Chicago is locked into the top four regardless of how the final week plays out.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Bengals-Bills single-game tournaments

In the final game of the Week 17 Sunday slate, the 11-4 Bengals host the 12-3 Bills on Monday Night Football (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Buffalo enters Monday night's matchup as 2.5-point road favorites, with the total set at 50.5 total points, according to BetMGM. Despite entering MNF as short home underdogs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win for a second-straight season. Buffalo controls their own destiny for the AFC's top seed, needing two straight wins to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage. With star power on both sides of the field, it's possible to craft a FanDuel single-game lineup that's loaded with talent but still has differentiation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable

Prime-time games don't often live up to their preseason billing. Last week's Monday night game of Chargers-Colts looked like a showdown between AFC West and South contenders. Instead, it was between a wild-card hopeful and a Colts team in turmoil. The week before was the Packers vs. Rams, in what looked like a potential NFC championship preview in the preseason. Both teams could instead miss the playoffs in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Did Jalen Pitre have illegal substance on gloves? Texans safety fooled everyone with interception celebration

Texans safety Jalen Pitre briefly created controversy in the NFL on Sunday following an interception of Jacksonville backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. The rookie defensive back undercut a Beathard pass late in the third quarter, stymying another Jaguars scoring opportunity with Jacksonville already leading 28-3. With little else to celebrate, Pitre decided to celebrate the play — and fooled many viewers into thinking he was cheating in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh rumors: 'Done deal' Michigan coach would leave Wolverines if offered NFL job

For the second time in as many seasons, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to new heights as a program. And for the second time in as many seasons, the Michigan man has been tied to an NFL coaching search that would take him out of Ann Arbor. According to a report from The Athletic, sources close to Harbaugh feel the eighth-year Michigan coach would leave his alma mater for a chance to return to the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for season-saving scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'

The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Jaguars vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet in the de-facto AFC South title game when the 8-8 Jaguars host the 7-9 Titans in the nightcap of Saturday's Week 18 doubleheader. Tennessee's attempting to keep their three-year postseason streak alive while the Jaguars look to clinch a playoff berth in Doug Pedersen's first year as head coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

NFL schedule Week 18: Latest updates, times, dates for every football game

The dates and times for the final week of the 2022 NFL season have arrived. The NFL always waits until the latest possible moment to announce the schedule for the last week of the year as it looks for the most interesting matchups on the slate. Every year, there are games with massive playoff implications that decide not just seeding, but who the final teams in the dance will be.

