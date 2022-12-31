ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices spike after holidays

Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps

Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

