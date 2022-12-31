Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices spike after holidays
Winter storms throughout the nation and holiday travel fuel demand caused gas prices to spike. According to Tuesday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose 12 cents to $3.22 per gallon. In Florida, gas prices spiked from $2.98 to $3.28 — the second highest jump in the nation — and $3.12 to $3.31 in Gainesville.
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
JFRD responding to church fire on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to Greater Israel United Church after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. STORY: JSO: Man dies at ER after shooting in New Town. According to fire fighters at the scene, crews responded at 7 a.m. to 6900 Main Street...
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
First Coast News
Man found in front of Jacksonville home near Moncrief Road
Jacksonville police were called to the 1100 block of W. 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday for a person shot. A male in his 20's was found in front of a home.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
westorlandonews.com
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
New Year's Day baby born at Baptist South
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health was welcomed to the world. This New Year's Day baby was delivered at Baptist Medical Center South. She joined the world at 3:11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 2.8 oz.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
JSO: Woman found dead in Jacksonville North Estates apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death with no foul play suspected near the Jacksonville North Estates area at 14200 Duval Rd. JSO reports that at around 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to 14200 Duval Rd. in reference to a well-being check. Upon arriving,...
