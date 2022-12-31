ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday boy LeBron James predicted 47-point performance vs. Hawks

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqGma_0jzKbsR600
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James not only predicted a 40-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks, but he also delivered and then some.

James dropped 47 points on Friday night, leading the Lakers over the Hawks, 130-121.

While James was speaking with Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell, guard Dennis Schroder interrupted, revealing that "King James" had called his 40-point effort before the game.

"I told him before the game, so I had to make it happen," James said. "After starting one for five, I didn't know it was going to happen."

James rebounded from a slow start, nearly finishing with a triple-double on his special day, going 18-of-27 from the field and 4-of-6 from three while adding 10 rebounds and nine assists.

According to NBA Muse, James is only the second player in the history of the NBA to score 45 points or more in a game during their 20th season. James joins fellow Lakers great, the late Kobe Bryant, who accomplished the feat in his legendary 60-point career finale.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, James is only the fourth player to score 45 points or more in a game at age 38 or older, joining Michael Jordan, who did it three times, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jamal Crawford.

James' monumental performance comes only a day after he made comments seemingly voicing his displeasure with the direction of the Lakers, saying he didn't want to finish his career "playing at this level, from a team aspect." James also said he still wanted to compete for championships, knowing what he could bring to a team with the "right pieces." Judging by Friday night's historic outing, James wasn't joking.

