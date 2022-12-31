ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Countdown to ‘America’s Party’ on the Las Vegas Strip begins

By Ryan Matthey
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown begins for the return of America’s party on the one and only Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas New Year’s Eve party will include fireworks

For over two decades fireworks by Grucci have shot them off.

This year an eight-minute spectacle with fireworks shooting off from eight different hotels.

Christopher Grucci helped organize it all.

‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ hosts preview New Year’s Eve special

“Seven days of 40 people working every day getting this up off the ground,” Grucci said. “Right now the main concern is the wind.”

Grucci added that safety zones have been established around each property.
A tester firework will be shot off from each hotel with the goal being that the remnants fall inside the zones.

“We don’t wanna take that risk, we don’t wanna put anybody at risk,” he added. “We don’t want to potentially put anyone in harm.”

Those interested in viewing the fireworks will be able to do so across the Las Vegas Strip.

Fireworks will be launched from the south end of the Strip, starting at the MGM Grand Hotel, all the way to the very north end at the Strat.

8 News Now

