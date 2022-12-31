Read full article on original website
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
KWTX
Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News the accident took place on Clear Creek Road, near the intersection with Elms Road, on Tuesday afternoon. At least two victims have been confirmed.
News Channel 25
Temple woman killed in New Year’s Day crash: DPS
BELTON, Texas – A 67-year-old Temple woman died on New Year’s Day when her vehicle rear-ended an unattended 2016 Lexus while traveling on I-14 near mile marker 301 in Bell County, Texas DPS said Tuesday. Justice of the Peace Larry Wilke pronounced Teresa Ann Strange dead at the...
WacoTrib.com
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco
Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner
WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
KBTX.com
Bryan man accused of shooting law enforcement officers in custody, now in hospital
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period is now in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound received prior to his arrest in the Benchley area Friday afternoon. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, was found in an area west...
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
Infamous Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington", was commissioned in 2021, and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Newest Temple, Texas Home Built In 2021 Is A Stunner In Two Ways
When we discuss real estate in Texas, we look all over the state. So many homes in the state have either a history or they are just designed magnificently. But not all homes are always featured, and sometimes it feels like we don't focus on homes right here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
KWTX
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
KWTX
Central Texas gym shares tips on staying motivated throughout 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular New Year’s resolution is getting fit and working out consistently throughout the year, and, a Waco gym is kickstarting people’s 2023 new year’s fitness goals by sharing some tips on staying motivated well into the new year. As the third day...
fox44news.com
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
KBTX.com
Milam County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says it’s scam season and they want the community to remain vigilant of the specific details of phone scams recently reported. They say if someone calls you claiming to be from the Milam County Sheriff’s “department” instead of the...
KWTX
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
