RsRTraitors
4d ago
I love the rain hope there is more on tap every 2-3 days till end of May. Have a good monsoonal season. That would help towards the drought. Not just in Ca either!
Bomb Cyclone in Sacramento to Bring Heavy Rains, High Winds, and More
Northern California is having a wet start to the year, to say the least. Several major cities are being hit with high winds and torrential rain storms. After an atmospheric river dumped historical amounts of rain on San Francisco Bay on New Year's Eve and snow in more mountainous areas, Sacramento is now being slammed with a bomb cyclone. Many are fearing floods and landslides starting Wednesday, so paying attention to weather alerts is crucial.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
Photos: ‘Bomb cyclone' begins forming off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “As we prepare for the incoming weather, lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the Pacific […]
California's Flood Operations Center activated ahead of atmospheric river storms
CALIFORNIA, USA — To help keep people safe with more rain and potential flooding on the way, California water experts are stepping up their efforts. Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) said its Flood Operations Center is fully activated. This means an elevated level of coordinated efforts...
Experts weigh in on risk of 'ark storm' amid heavy rainfall
WALNUT CREEK - Among the people who study weather and water in our state, a lot of focus is on what some might call "the big one" when it comes to rainfall: The so-called "ark storm.""This is the one that's going to be here Wednesday," said Jeffrey Mount, Senior Fellow at the PPIC Water Policy Center, pointing at an image of the west coast. "See how it's spinning counterclockwise, pulling all that moisture in from Hawaii? That's the key, warm air holds more wat Watching the storm traffic stretch out over the Pacific, Mount has one initial thought. "We are...
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
Bomb cyclone to unleash life-threatening flooding in California
A major storm that will rapidly intensify and become a bomb cyclone off the coast of California will slam into the Golden State, unleashing the risk for life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and power outages from Wednesday into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will arrive just days after the deadly...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
mix96sac.com
More NorCal Storms On The Way This Week
Northern California kicked of the New Year with an atmospheric river dumping rain, flooding roadways, leaving thousands without power and trees down all across the region. It’s not over yet. The next big storm is expected to move in Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, we need to...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
activenorcal.com
Cars Found Abandoned, Buried in Snow in the Middle of the Mt. Rose Highway
The New Year’s Eve storm that buried Tahoe in 4 feet of snowfall was a nightmare for travelers. When the roadways were open, cars were getting stuck all over the roadway. At the storm’s peak, all four major roadways in the Tahoe Basin were closed. In the afternoon...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!
Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
NWS: Wettest New Year's Eve on record for parts of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is still reeling from what the National Weather Service said was one of the wettest New Year's Eves on record for parts of the city. According to Scott Rowe, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, the area saw one of the worst storms of 2022, hydrologically speaking, on New Year's Eve. 24-hour (midnight to midnight) rainfall records for the day were broken in Stockton, Modesto and parts of Sacramento.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
