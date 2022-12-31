ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows woman shove toddler ‘face-first’ onto Oregon subway tracks

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
 4 days ago

A woman was arrested for allegedly pushing a 3-year-old girl “face-first” onto train tracks in Oregon on Wednesday in a horrific caught-on-camera attack, prosecutors said.

The toddler had been unwittingly standing next to her mother on Portland’s Gateway Transit Center MAX platform when the ruthless attack took place, video shows.

A stranger — believed to be 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman — sitting behind the mother-and-daughter duo suddenly stands up and shoves the 3-year-old forward, according to the footage and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

The girl, who was standing just beyond the white caution line, hit the floor first and slid over the edge head-first.

“The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement.

Though the girl’s head can be seen making contact with the rail, she immediately sat up and reached for the good Samaritans who jumped up to rescue her. The toddler later reported a severe headache and had a small red mark on their forehead, Schmidt said.

The video shows the woman who shoved her sitting back on the bench as bystanders pull the girl to safety.

Workman was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree attempted assault, third-degree attempted assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person.

The toddler did nothing to provoke the attack, the district attorney said.

Dan Harris
3d ago

And the immediate claim will be mental illness and the mainstream news media will then blame society for their plight.—-Meanwhile, these situations just get worse and worse!

Karen Lec
4d ago

She’s lucky I wasn’t there or the cops would be arresting me as well after beating her to a pulp.

Taylor Coil
4d ago

what the hell could a three year old do to provoke that sort if attack..their three, you are an "adult"

orangeandbluepress.com

Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon

On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Portland woman says homelessness is ‘piece of cake’ thanks to 3 meals a day, lax drug policies, no cops

Portland’s homeless population is livin’ on easy street. A homeless woman who identified herself as Wendy last week told homeless activist Kevin Dahlgren that living on the streets is a breeze thanks to Oregon’s lax drug policies and lack of police enforcement. “It’s a piece of cake, really. I mean, that’s why you probably got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day,” Wendy told Dahlgren in a street interview. “They’re loving us to death. You don’t have to do shit but stay in your tent or party or if you smoke of a lot of dope you...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
People

Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.  In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
PORTLAND, OR
