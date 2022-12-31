ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

Can Tennessee Titans overcome 6 straight losses to make playoffs? Mike Vrabel thinks so.

The Tennessee Titans have stretched their margin for error as far as possible. Seven weeks ago, the Titans looked like locks to win their third straight AFC South title and cruise into the playoffs, potentially as the AFC's No. 1 seed. Six straight losses later, the Titans (7-9) visit the ascendant Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) needing a win to sneak into the playoffs with a losing record.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Quarterback Announcement

With their playoff hopes on the line this Saturday and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans have made their decision on who will start under center in their division title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Jacksonville businesses reaping benefits of Jaguars playoff push

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are now in sole control of their playoff destiny. After having won four straight games, the Jaguars now sit at 8-8 on the season with a chance to clinch the AFC South on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. against the divisional rival Tennessee Titans. Now, fans are on the edge of their seats and businesses in downtown Jacksonville are expecting a boom in business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics

The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday

Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest

Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday

Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Brian O'Neill: May have significant injury

O'Neill (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bears, according to head coach Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson reports. O'Neill's injury, which was suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, was called "significant" by O'Connell. With a playoff spot secured, his absence Sunday in Chicago may not matter much, but any potential missed time in the playoffs could. When O'Neill exited Week 17, Oli Udoh took over at right tackle, and he'd be the likely candidate to start there Week 18.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain

Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win

Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday

Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Moves to injured reserve

The Broncos placed Risner (elbow) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Risner was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with what has since been identified as a strained UCL in his left elbow. While Denver has already been eliminated from playoff contention, the 312-pounder's transition to the team's injured reserve essentially ends his 2022-23 campaign premature. Luke Wattenberg is now in line to start at left guard in the Broncos' regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17

Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
NEW YORK STATE

